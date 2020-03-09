SMYRNA, Tennessee — Central Missouri Jennies bowling finished in eighth place following Sunday's, March 8, bracket at the Music City Classic.
UCM was in fifth place heading into the bracket, but went 0-2 on Sunday and finished in eighth place.
In 12 matches, the Jennies were 6-6 totaling 12,710 pins.
They averaged 192.6 pins per game.
In Sunday's bracket, the Jennies fell in four games to Maryland Eastern Shores.
Two of the four games were decided by three pins or less with Maryland Eastern Shores winning 157-155, 191-168, 22-168 and 181-178.
UCM played a spirited game against Stephen F. Austin falling in seven games.
The two teams tied at 196 in the first game before SFA won the next three.
The Jennies got back in with two wins, but Stephen F. Austin won the finale 183-181.
The second day started with the Jens knocking down 1,062 pins in a win over Maryville.
UCM won its first three matches of the day defeating Elmhurst 961-762 and Tulane 1,057-944.
The Jennies lost their final two matches, 1,061-924 against Louisiana Tech and a high-scoring 1,022-1,010 game against Arkansas State.
Two Jennies finished in the top 10 individually.
Paytynn Kuhns averaged 215 for eighth place and Stephanie Richards 213 for 10th place.
Kuhns rolled over 200 in four of five games with a high of 238.
Richards hit the 200 mark in four games as well scoring a high of 234.
Day one saw the Jennies play four matches, but rolled five Baker frames as they received one bye.
Their five-score pin total, 4,803 was good for 11th place.
UCM started off with a blowout win 1,007-699 over Aurora.
The other three matches were much, much tighter.
All three were decided by less than 10 pins.
After a bye, the Jennies won their second match, 948-940 over the No. 3 team in the country Nebraska.
The Jennies then defeated Alabama-Birmingham by nine, 957-948, before falling in their final match to Stephen F. Austin, 937-931.
The Jennies will next play in their first ever GLVC Tournament from March 20 to 22 in Belleville, Illinois.
