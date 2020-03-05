WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri Jennies bowling is gearing up towards the postseason.
In the final poll before the conference championships, the Jennies find themselves 13th among all schools and second among Division II and III schools.
This poll is based on results through Feb. 23, which includes UCM's fourth place finish at the Lewis Invitational.
The Jennies had a strong weekend at the Big Red Classic with Paytynn Kuhns named the GLVC Bowler of the Week in their last competition.
There was no change among the top teams this month.
McKendree is still first with 41 of 43 first-place votes.
Sam Houston State and Nebraska each earned one first-place vote and sit second and third.
Vanderbilt and Arkansas State round out the top five.
This weekend, the Jennies will compete for the final time before the GLVC Championships.
They'll be in Smyrna, Tennessee, for the Music City Classic from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8.
