Bolles Offenisve Player of the Year, 15 Mules Earn All-MIAA honors

The co-MIAA champion Central Missouri Mules earned plenty of MIAA hardware following their 10-1 season. Fifteen Mules received All-MIAA awards at 17 positions while UCM also had the Offensive Player in senior quarterback Brook Bolles and Coach of the Year in head coach Jim Svoboda.
On the First-Team for the Mules are Bolles, wide receiver Shae Wyatt, tight end/punter Zach Davidson, center Jake Heckler, defensive end Ubong Udom and linebacker Kolesen Crane.
Codie Bell made the All-MIAA Second Team as a defensive back and running back/returner Devante Turner and offensive lineman Dan Sunderman made the Third Team.
Earning All-MIAA Honorable Mention are running back Koby Wilkerson, wide receiver Cameron Saunders, offensive lineman Dominick Puni, defensive lineman Jacob Wiggins and linebackers John Embrey and Deven Smith.
On the coaching staff, Svoboda was named the MIAA Coach of the Year. It is his first career MIAA Coach of the Year award. Svoboda's Mules won 10 games for just the fourth time in team history and they are making their fourth NCAA Postseason appearance. They won the MIAA for the 13th time and their first since 2003.
MIAA Offensive Player of the Year
Brook Bolles - Quarterback
The Mules quarterback leads the country in passing yards with 3,660 and yards per completion at 19.37. Bolles has completed 189 passes for an average of 345 yards per game and an MIAA leading 39 touchdown passes. With more games to come, Bolles is already second in passing touchdowns for a single season at UCM and he is one off the national lead. This season, Bolles has set single game records with 506 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He's thrown for at least 300 yards in seven games and reached 400 yards in three. He's thrown for a touchdown pass in all 11 games and at least three touchdowns in seven games. He hasn't needed to scramble much but does have 209 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground. He's even caught a pass for 28 yards. Four times this season Bolles has been named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and twice has been a National Player of the Week. The Mules have had seven MIAA MVP's before the league changed to Offensive and Defensive Player's of the Year. He is the second ever MIAA Offensive Player of the Year at UCM and this is his second time making the All-MIAA First Team along with his 2017 season.
First-Team
Kolesen Crane – Linebacker
It's been more than a decade since the last Mule to make the All-MIAA First Team as a linebacker. Kolesen Crane is the first since 2007. Crane's senior season has been his best as he's racked up 41 tackles and a team-best 8.5 tackles for loss along with 3.5 sacks. Crane has had a nose for the ball and has been in on nine turnovers with four interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In seven games Crane reached at least four tackles. He was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week following the Mules win over Central Oklahoma where he recorded six tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. This is Crane's first All-MIAA Award.
Zach Davidson – Tight End/Punter
Zach Davidson is the only player in the MIAA to make the All-MIAA First Team at two positions. Davidson has been a weapon both on offense as a tight end and on special teams as a punter. Taking over as the starting tight end, Davidson has caught 34 passes for 796 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 14 touchdowns lead the MIAA and are in the Division II top-10. He is also sixth in yards per catch in the nation averaging 23.41 yards and sixth in the MIAA in receiving yards. Three times this season Davidson has gone for more than 100 receiving yards including a 225-yard performance at Missouri Western which is the fourth most in a single game in team history. Davidson also caught a UCM record-tying four touchdown passes in a win at Missouri Southern. On the special teams side, Davidson averages 40.8 yards per kick and has landed 17 of 42 inside the 20-yard line with eight kicks traveling more than 50 yards. This is Davidson's second All-MIAA award as a punter and his first as a tight end.
Jake Heckler – Center
Jake Heckler has been a stabilizing force for the Mules offensive this season. In his fourth year as a starting center, this his Heckler's third All-MIAA award and first time making the First Team. The Mules are the only team in the MIAA in the top-three in rushing and passing offense. Thanks in part to Heckler, they've rushed for 29 scores and thrown for 41. In seven games this season, the Mules have rushed for at least 200 yards and hit the century mark in all but one. They also have a rushing touchdown in every game this season, including a season-high six against Washburn.
Ubong Udom – Defensive Line
The first Mules defensive lineman in five years to make the All-MIAA First Team is Ubong Udom. Udom has been a nightmare for quarterbacks finishing fourth in the MIAA with seven sacks. He also shares the league lead with four forced fumbles. This is Udom's first All-MIAA award. He was twice an MIAA Player of the Week, once on defense after a three sack, two forced fumble game vs. Washburn and once on special teams after his blocked field goal in the final seconds helped the Mules to a win at Nebraska-Kearney. Udom has also totaled 36 tackles on the year and six more quarterback hurries.
Shae Wyatt – Wide Receiver
The leading receiver in the MIAA, Shae Wyatt earns his second career All-MIAA award and first time making the First Team. Wyatt leads the MIAA and is sixth in Division II with 1,229 receiving yards on 53 receptions. Wyatt has hauled in 10 touchdowns and is seventh in Division II in yards per reception at 23.19. With more games left to play, Wyatt is already second at UCM for receiving yards in a single season. Seven times this season Wyatt has reached 100 yards receiving, including three straight. At Emporia State Wyatt set a career-high with 226 receiving yards which is the third most for a single game in team history. He is one of just two receivers in the MIAA averaging more than 100 yards per game with 111.7 to lead the league.
Second Team
Codie Bell – Defensive Back
Making the All-MIAA Team for the first time in his career is junior defensive back Codie Bell. Bell leads the Mules with 68 tackles and is in the top-20 in tackles per game with 6.8. Twice this season Bell has reached at least 10 tackles and 50 of his 68 have been of the solo variety. Bell has also played near the line of scrimmage with three tackles for loss and a quarterback sack. He's been involved in three turnovers, forcing a fumble and coming up with two interceptions. One of those he turned 58 yards to seal a win for the Mules at Emporia State.
Third-Team
Dan Sunderman – Offensive Lineman
Playing for the first time in 2019, Sunderman has started every game for the Mules at right guard. The Mules have been strong on both pass protection and run blocking. They are the only team in the MIAA in the top-three in rushing and passing offense. This season, they've rushed for 29 scores and thrown for 41. In seven games the Mules have rushed for at least 200 yards and hit the century mark in all but one. They also have a rushing touchdown in every game this season, including a season-high six against Washburn.
Devante Turner – Running Back/Kick Returner
Another Mule who's earned All-Conference honors at multiple positions. Devante Turner leads the Mules backfield with 900 rushing yards on 163 attempts. He's got 11 rushing touchdowns this season which is third in the MIAA. Turner is second in the league in all-purpose yards per game averaging 157.9 doing so as a rusher, pass catcher, and return man. Turner has three 100-yard rushing games this season and eight games with at least 100 all-purpose yards. Turner totaled 314 all-purpose yards against Central Oklahoma with 190 on the ground, 11 receiving and 113 return yards and was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week. Turner's returned 25 kicks this season for 561 yards, averaging 22.4 yards per return. He's also got four punt returns for 140 yards including an 87-yard return for a touchdown. This is Turner's third All-MIAA award as a running back and second as a return man.
Honorable Mention
John Embrey – Linebacker
Inside linebacker John Embrey has been all over the field for the Mules this season. Despite playing in just nine games, he is second on the Mules in tackles with 44 and 30 solo tackles. Five of Embrey's tackles have gone for a loss including a sack against Washburn. Embrey totaled a season-best 10 tackles against the Ichabods. He has four games this season with at least seven tackles. This is the second straight season Embrey has made the All-MIAA team, also earning Honorable Mention in 2018.
Dominick Puni – Offensive Line
Puni has taken over the left tackle job as only a true sophomore and run with it. He's done a terrific job protecting quarterback Brook Bolles' blind side and has been a force in run protection. The Mules offense has totaled and MIAA-best 73 touchdowns with 41 passing and 29 rushing scores. As a run-blocker, Puni has helped the Mules to 10 100-yard games and hitting 200 yards seven times. The Mules are the only team in the MIAA in the top-three in both rushing and passing offense. This is Puni's first All-MIAA award.
Cameron Saunders – Wide Receiver
Cameron Saunders has developed into another weapon for Brook Bolles and the Mules offense. This is his first season playing for UCM and he's burst onto the scene with 28 catches for 568 yards and seven touchdowns. Saunders is in the NCAA top-20 in yards-per-catch averaging 20.3. Twice this season Saunders has eclipsed 100 receiving yards and he ranks 13th in the MIAA in receiving yards. Saunders has also proved to come up big with the game on the line. Twice this season he's caught the game-winning pass in the game's final two minutes to defeat Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.
Deven Smith – Linebacker
Smith has stepped into a starting role as a linebacker this season playing in all 11 games. He's amassed 29 tackles, 3.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Smith brings consistent pressure on the quarterback with six quarterback hurries. He's been involved in a pair of turnovers with a fumble recovery and a 33-yard interception returned for a touchdown which swung momentum towards the Mules in their 36-28 win over Pittsburg State. This is Smith's first MIAA award.
Jacob Wiggins – Defensive Line
Jacob Wiggins has been a big reason why the Mules run defense has been at the top of the MIAA this season. The defensive lineman has stuffed the middle of the line totaling 40 tackles, four for a loss. He's also brought pressure on the quarterback with 2.5 sacks and five hurries. Central Missouri is fourth in the MIAA in rush defense allowing just 158.2 yards per game on the ground. This is the first All-MIAA award for Wiggins.
Koby Wilkerson – Running Back
For the second straight season Koby Wilkerson earned an All-MIAA award as a running back. The junior has been a terrific runner and pass catcher. He got 726 rushing yards on 123 carries and 329 yards on 15 receptions. Wilkerson has scored 11 touchdowns this season, eight on the ground and three through the air. Among the MIAA's top-10 rushing leaders, Wilkerson's 329 receiving yards are the most. Twice this season Wilkerson has gone for more than 100 yards on the ground and he also has a 100+ yard receiving day. He has five games with at least 100 all-purpose yards, including three of the last four.
