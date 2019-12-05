For the second time in his career, Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles is a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy as the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year.
Following regional voting, the Little Rock Touchdown Club, along with the Great American Conference, announced the eight finalists on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The eight finalists will now go to a national ballot with all 184 Division II school and conference SID's voting for the 2019 winner.
This year's list of finalists includes three quarterbacks, three running backs, one wide receiver and one defensive end.
The winner will mark the 34th in the history of the Harlon Hill Trophy. Central Missouri has had one winner, quarterback Eric Czerniewski, in 2010. Brook Bolles was also a finalist in 2017 where he finished eighth out of 10.
This season, Bolles led the Mules to their first MIAA Championship since 2003. The Mules tied a school record with 11 wins and advanced to the NCAA postseason for the fourth time in program history, winning their opening round game 37-27 over Indianapolis.
Bolles led the Mules to the top offense in the country, averaging 547.5 yards per game. They are also sixth in scoring offense at 44.8 points per game. The Mules set numerous offensive records including single-game total offense with 790 against Lincoln.
Bolles threw for 4,290 yards this season completing 235-of-419 passes with 42 touchdown passes. He is second in the NCAA in passing yards and passing touchdowns and those numbers put him second all-time in Mules history for a single season. Bolles also added four more rushing touchdowns and 228 rushing yards. His 18.26 yards per completion lead the nation and his 347.5 yards of total offense per game rank third in the country. Bolles set a new UCM record throwing for 506 yards in a win at Missouri Western. In 12 games Bolles threw for more than 200 yards 11 times, he surpassed 300 yards in eight games and 400 yards in three. He also set the record for touchdown passes in a game with seven against Missouri Southern.
Following the season, Bolles was selected as an AFCA All-American. He also was the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team selection along with being the league's Player of the Week four times and twice a national Player of the Week.
The Little Rock Touchdown Club will announce the winner Friday, December 20 and will hold a banquet January 9, 2020 to recognize the winner.
2019 Harlon Hill Finalists
Jaleel McLaughlin - RB - Notre Dame College
Roland Rivers III - QB - Slippery Rock
Jaquan Artis - DE - Lenoir-Rhyne
Rogan Wells - QB - Valdosta State
Brook Bolles - QB - Central Missouri
Nate Gunn - RB - Minnesota State
Zimari Manning - WR - Tarleton State
