Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles highlighted the four Mules at five positions to make the D2CCA All-Region team. Bolles was named the Central Region Player of the Year, as well as making the First-Team All-Region squad.
In addition to Bolles, Zach Davidson (TE), Jake Heckler (OL) and Shae Wyatt (WR) all made the First-Team. Davidson also made the Second-Team as a punter.
The Mules four First-Team selections were tied for the most in the region. All four are now eligible for the D2CCA All-American award which will be announced at a later date.
