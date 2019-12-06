Bolles Highlights D2CCA All-Region Squad
Buy Now

Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles steps into a pass in the second half of the Mules 45-23 loss to Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, Nov. 16, in Maryville. 

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles highlighted the four Mules at five positions to make the D2CCA All-Region team. Bolles was named the Central Region Player of the Year, as well as making the First-Team All-Region squad.

In addition to Bolles, Zach Davidson (TE), Jake Heckler (OL) and Shae Wyatt (WR) all made the First-Team. Davidson also made the Second-Team as a punter.

The Mules four First-Team selections were tied for the most in the region. All four are now eligible for the D2CCA All-American award which will be announced at a later date.

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.