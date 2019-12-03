Bolles, Davidson named AFCA All-Americans

Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles and tight end Zach Davidson were named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-American Team. Davidson made the AFCA First-Team while Bolles was selected to the Second Team.
Davidson becomes the 20th First Team AFCA All-American in team history and the third tight end. Three of the last five Mules First Team All-Americans have been at the tight end position. Davidson gives the Mules back-to-back-to-back First Team AFCA All-Americans for the first time since 2005-07.
Davidson finished the year with 40 catches for 894 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is in the NCAA top-10 in yards per reception at 22.35 yards per catch. His 15 receiving touchdowns are currently sixth in the NCAA and are second all-time for a single-season in Mules history. Davidson caught four touchdown passes against Missouri Western, tying a Mules single-game record. In 13 games, Davidson eclipsed 100 yards three times and caught a touchdown in nine games. This is Davidson's second All-American award and first as a tight end. In 2017, he was a Don Hansen Third Team All-American punter.
Bolles earns his third All-American award and first of 2019 being placed on the AFCA Second Team. Bolles threw for 4,290 yards this season completing 235-of-419 passes with 42 touchdown passes. He is second in the NCAA in passing yards and passing touchdowns and those numbers put him second all-time in Mules history for a single season.
Bolles also added 228 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. His 18.26 yards per completion lead the nation and his 347.5 yards of total offense per game rank third in the country. In 12 games, the senior signal caller threw for more than 200 yards, he surpassed 300 yards in eight games and 400 yards in three. He set a new UCM record throwing for 506 yards in the Mules win at Missouri Western, the first 500-yard passing game in team history.
Bolles is the first Mules quarterback to earn All-American awards in two different seasons and just the second ever named an All-American by the AFCA.
