Bolles chosen as MIAA Offensive Player of the Week

Central Missouri Mules quarterback Brook Bolles was named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, Sept. 9, after he helped engineer a come-from-behind win over No. 11 Fort Hays State in the Mules season opener.
Bolles finished the game completing 14 of 26 passes for 271 yards and three scores. He added 57 yards on the ground with another touchdown. The 2017 NCAA Division II leader in total offense picked up 328 yards in the win.
The senior from Lincoln, Neb. led the Mules to 27 fourth-quarter points, the final 13 coming in the last 5:35 of the game to rally the Mules from down nine. Following a successful fake punt, Bolles fired a 65-yard strike to Shae Wyatt to cut the Tigers lead to two, 30-28. The Mules defense gave Bolles great field position, recovering a fumble on the UCM 45-yard line. From there, Bolles needed just three plays to give UCM their first lead of the game. He found Cameron Saunders for a 36-yard touchdown, putting UCM ahead 34-30 with just 1:33 left to play.
It was Bolles' first game in more than a calendar year. He suffered a season-ending injury in the third quarter of the Mules season opener in 2018, also against the Tigers.
This is Bolles' second career MIAA Offensive Player of the Week award, also earning one in 2017.
Bolles and the Mules are back on the field on Thursday, Sept. 12, as UCM takes on Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
