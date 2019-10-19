EMPORIA — Central Missouri junior safety Codie Bell had just one thought when Emporia State quarterback Dalton Cowan’s pass came right to his hands with under two minutes to play with a six-point lead in a dogfight with the Hornets and 58 yards of open field in front of him.
It wasn’t that his score would send the Mules to just its third 7-0 start in program history, or give UCM the outright lead in the MIAA standings.
No. Quite simply, it was “Don’t get caught by the quarterback,” Bell said.
Two week prior, Bell had a similar interception against Missouri Southern, only he was stopped a yard shy of his first touchdown of the season, getting tackled by the Lions quarterback at the one-yard line.
The Blue Springs-native would not be denied on Saturday, Oct. 19, racing away from Hornets for the eventual game-winning score in a 34-27 win in Emporia.
“Hats off to how Emporia played and coach (Gary) Higgins had his kids ready to play,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said. “We weren’t surprised by that. We prepped our kids for that type of game this week. I am glad we did. I am glad we didn’t get caught up in our own press clippings.”
Even after the Mules (7-0, 7-0 MIAA) converted a two-point conversion with offensive lineman Dominick Puni running the ball in to take a 34-20 lead, the Hornet’s wouldn’t be knocked off of their intent to upset UCM.
Emporia State (2-5, 2-5) drove 69 yards in three plays, scoring on a 26-yard pass from Cowan to Wil Amos to once again return the game to a one-score contest with one minute, two seconds left.
Central Missouri put the nail in the coffin by recovering the ensuing onside kick.
“It’s not that we haven’t been tested, but to go down to the wire like this one,” Svoboda said. “If you look big picture as a head coach in a season, you’d like to have one of these that you come out on top of.”
Central Missouri found itself in a defensive slugfest in the second half after both sides tallied 20 points in the first half.
The Hornets received the kick out of the halftime intermission and drove 57 yards on eight plays to get to the UCM 25. Facing fourth and three, Emporia State elected to go for it instead of kick the 42-yard field goal. The Mules defense held, but the offense was unable to make anything of the stop, starting a string of four straight series ending in punts for both sides.
Central Missouri sophomore Jacob Smirl came off the edge on the Hornets second punt of the quarter with 1:54 left in the frame, getting a hand on kick to limit it to just a seven yard net, giving UCM the ball at the ESU 23.
Four plays later, Brook Bolles found the end zone with a three-yard quarterback keeper to give UCM the lead for good, 26-20 after a missed point after attempt, with 50 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The two sides traded punts until Emporia State got its offense in rhythm with the missed PAT looming large. The Hornets drove 66 yards to the Central Missouri 21 before getting stopped a yard short on a fourth down attempt with 4:03 left.
Bell came up with the tackle to force the turnover on downs, giving the ball to the Mules with 3:56 remaining.
UCM was able to milk 2:02 off the clock, before Bolles fumbled the ball after a five-yard gain, handing Emporia State another chance to score at the Mules 45.
“When we turned the ball back over to them when we were running our four minute offense, (the defense) could have really panicked,” Svoboda said. “They just stayed focused on the play. It was great to see, really.”
Bell’s interception came two plays after Bolles’ fumble, starting the last minute scoring flurry.
“We made some adjustments at halftime, our safeties played a little bit different coverage and I went out there and he threw it right to me,” Bell said.
Central Missouri gave up 456 yards of offense to the Hornets change-of-pace attack, but held Emporia State out of the end zone for the majority of the second half.
“People think they play fast, which they do, but they play super fast, then they play kind of medium then they might take their time,” Svoboda said. “If they are going super fast all the time, you sort of get (a rhythm).
“The idea is to change the tempo and they did that really effectively.”
The Mules offense had its second worst offensive output of the year and still put up 461 yards of total offense.
“We missed some pretty easy throws that is kind of uncharacteristic where you are sort of counting on a gimme five yards in certain scenarios and we were just a little bit off and it doesn’t take much to be a little bit off on offense to not consistently drive the ball,” Svoboda said
Limiting the UCM’s offensive flow was a limited run game as the Hornets locked down the Mules rushing attack of Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson to just 120 yards on 39 attempts and only two runs over 10 yards.
“They did a better job against the run than we certainly wanted them to and than what we thought they could with their three man front,” Svoboda said.
The offensive misfires started on the opening play of the game for the Mules as Bolles’ first pass of the game sailed just past the fingertips of a wide open Zach Davidson. Central Missouri would still manage to score on the drive, going 63 yards on 12 plays before stalling out in the red zone and settling for a 29-yard field goal by Chris Diddle.
On the Mules second possession, Bolles found Shae Wyatt, who finished with 191 yards on nine receptions, for back-to-back completions of 22 and 15 yards to move to midfield, but a bad exchange on a handoff between Bolles and Wilkerson put the ball on the turf, which was recovered by the Hornets.
Emporia State took advantage of the turnover, running a reverse off a jet sweep and finding no Central Missouri defender on the far side of field for a 45-yard touchdown run by Rasheed Noel and a 7-3 Hornets lead at the 4:02 mark of the first quarter.
The Mules caught a break in the punt game following a three-and-out series as Davidson’s punt hit the heel of an Emporia State player with the ball being recovered by senior linebacker Kolesen Crane.
Central Missouri put the ball in the hands of Wilkerson for four straight runs, finished off with a three-yard burst to make it 10-7 UCM.
Emporia State answered with a five-yard touchdown run by Calvin Boyce. A failed PAT kept the Hornets lead to 13-10.
The Mules tied the game on 40-yard field goal by Diddle then went up 20-13 with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Bolles to Davidson, his 11th touchdown reception of the season, tied for the fifth most in a season by a UCM player.
Emporia State tied the game up with 37 seconds remaining in the half on a three yard pass from Cowan, who finished 36 of 57 for 313 yards to Marcell Edwards.
Central Missouri would get in position to give Diddle a shot at a 52-yard attempt as the half expired, but the kick sailed wide left to keep the score set at 20-20 at the break.
The Mules win, coupled with No. 7 Northwest Missouri’s 24-17 loss to Nebraska-Kearney leaves Central Missouri as the lone unbeaten team in the MIAA and in sole possession of the top spot in the conference standings with the program’s first 7-0 start since 2002.
Central Missouri will host Pittsburg State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, for Military Appreciation Day.
The Gorillas are coming off back-to-back losses to Northwest Missouri State in week six and Fort Hays 42-41 in week seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.