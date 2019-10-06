JOPLIN - At half time of Saturday’s, Oct. 5, game, the Missouri Southern student section migrated to the visiting fans section, positioning themselves confidently behind the Central Missouri bench and began to make their voices heard.
The Lions-faithful had ever right to show some signs of pride as Missouri Southern had the No. 17 Mules on the ropes, tied 28-28 through 30 minutes of action.
Central Missouri scored three times in the first three minutes of the second half, dissipating the once boisterous Lions fan club and kick starting a second half that led to UCM’s fifth straight win, 71-42, and multiple program records being broken.
“That’s kind of how this team has been, it’s hard to keep them down,” Central Missouri coach Jim Svoboda said. “It obviously could have gone either way for a while.”
Missouri Southern held the Mules offense in check for most of the first quarter, leading by as many as 14 points, 21-7, before going into the intermission knotted up.
Central Missouri put its foot down in the opening 90 seconds of the half and never let it off the gas pedal in the second half. Senior quarterback Brook Bolles got the scoring train going by hitting junior tight end Zach Davidson in stride for a 78-yard catch-and-run touchdown to give the Mules the lead for good, 35-28, and starting a 37-0 run for the Mules.
Missouri Southern was able to limit UCM offensive production in the first half by bringing a different look to the table then what the Lions had previously shown in film.
“Those games are kind of difficult because from a coverage standpoint, you work on something all week and then you just don’t see it early on,” Svoboda said. “I just don’t think he was seeing it like he normally does and like we had prepped him for the week.”
He added on the Davidson score, the Mules had looked to their outside receivers on similar plays in the first half because that was what they envisioned being open, but the second half adjustments put Davidson as a prime target in the middle of the field.
The UCM defense got the ball right back for its offense, as Azaiah Bello picked off Missouri Southern quarterback Jacob Park for the first time in the quarter.
The Iowa State transfer came into the game leading the nation in interceptions at 13 with 10 of them coming in the two previous weeks. He was clean through the first half, completing 16 of 25 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
Four plays later, Bolles nestled in a pass to sophomore wide receiver Shae Wyatt for a 26-yard score and a 42-28 lead.
The second Lions play from scrimmage had the same result as their first with junior safety Codie Bell on the receiving end of the errant Park pass. Bell took the interception back 40 yards before being brought down at the two yard line by quarterback.
“I should have cut it back,” Bell said. “I would really like to have that one back to cut it back. We had seen the play earlier and I just sat on it and the ball came right to me. I would have like to score that one, but I’ll take it.”
Two plays later, Bolles had his four touchdown of the night, connecting with Wyatt again, to make it 49-28.
“We just played our game,” Bolles said on the Mules offensive resurgence in the second half. “We let it come to us and didn’t really press a lot. We knew that we were going to come out on top as long as we focused on our game and our things.”
Missouri Southern picked up 30 yards before Park tossed his third interception in as many drives. Defensive back Aundra Gilbert hauled it in for his first pick of the season. The Mules were unable to translate their fourth interception of the season into points as the Lions got to Davidson on a punt attempt for a 19-yard loss, setting up Missouri Southern at the Mule 28 yard line.
The Lions couldn’t make use of the prime field position as Park found a new way to turn the ball over, fumbling it back to the Mules on a quarterback keeper at the UCM 10 yard line.
Central Missouri drove down the Missouri Southern 48 before stalling out for a second-straight series.
Davidson’s punt pinned Missouri Southern at their own 13.
Sophomore defensive end Javon Kirk added the final points of the quarter, coming off the edge for a strip sack in the end zone. Park was able to recover the ball in the end zone, saving the Lions five points, but giving the Mules an extra possession.
When the third quarter was all said and done, Central Missouri defense had racked up three interceptions, a sack and a safety while limiting the Lions offense to 25 yards, allowing the Mules to stake out a comfortable 51-28.
“We talked about it all week that we really hadn’t done that this season, we hadn’t had a lot of picks,” Bell said. “We knew this week that we’d get a couple opportunities and it finally happened.”
Central Missouri put the game out of reach with back-to-back touchdown passes from Bolles to Davidson from 15- and 21-yards out to make it 64-28 with 13:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The first score of the fourth quarter put the senior quarterback in a four-way tie for most touchdown passes in a game at six. The Lincoln, Nebraska-native’s seventh touchdown pass of the game gave him sole possession of the record. Bolles finished his night 25 of 36 for 421 yards
“We just have such an explosive offense that it can happen at anytime,” Bolles said. “I don’t know who it is going to be, but these guys are going to get open. They help me out a lot.”
Davidson also tied a program mark with the four touchdown receptions in a game and has eight touchdowns in the last three games and is tied for the most in the MIAA.
Missouri Southern added two touchdown passes by Park to trim the Mules lead down to 64-42 in the final frame, but Roosevelt Abrams put the finishing touches on the blowout with an 85-yard gallop.
Central Missouri tied the school-record with 71 points in a game - a missed point after attempt by Sam Knowlton following Davidson’s second fourth quarter score kept UCM from breaking the record - and set a new-high for combined total points in a game at 113.
“It’s just a great team win,” Bolles said.
Missouri Southern came out swinging in the first half, taking the opening kick back 67 yards, which set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Charles West to give the Lions a 7-0 just 1:52 into the game.
Central Missouri’s opening drive was put on paused for 45 minutes as a lightning strike delayed the game. Rain pelted Fred G. Hughes stadium for the first quarter before clearing out for the remainder of the afternoon.
“I think it honestly worked in our favor a little,” Bolles said on the lightening delay. “We weren’t ready to start the game and it just seemed like there was something holding us back.”
The Mules drive coming out of the delay stalled.
Koby Wilkerson finished off a eight-play, 73-yard drive with a one-yard dive into the end zone off a direct snap to tie the game at 7-7 following a fourth down stop by the defense at their own 27.
The Lions got in one more score in the first quarter with Park finding Brailon Mouton from 19-yards out with 25 seconds left in the frame.
The Lions nabbed a quick three-and-out and needed just five plays to go 63-yards, finished off by a 22-yard reception by Brian Boyd Jr. from Parks for a 21-7 lead.
“You’ve got to give credit to Southern, they do a good job with their scheme on offense and their receivers did a catching the ball and their quarterback stood in there. … They made it tough on us.”
Central Missouri matched the scores with a touchdown pass to Cam Saunders and a 20-yard touchdown run by Wyatt on a reverse out of the wildcat.
Park kept it himself on a two-yard touchdown run late in the half to give Missouri Southern the lead back at 28-21, but left UCM 3:01 to work with.
The Mules drove 49 yards in 2:22 to tie the game on a Bolles to Davidson connection before the half expired.
Central Missouri got one final possession before time ran out on the second quarter, but Chris Diddle’s 48-yard field goal attempt went wide right as the horn sounded for the intermission.
Central Missouri racked up 687 yards of offense in the win while allowing 558 yards. The Lions got 521 of its yards through the air as Park set a Missouri Southern record for passing yards in a game.
With the win, Central Missouri moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2003 and it is just the ninth time in program history that the Mules have started with five straight wins.
Central Missouri will host Central Oklahoma, who lost 35-7 to Fort Hays in week five, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 for Homecoming.
