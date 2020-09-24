WARRENSBURG — On Monday, Sept. 21, Warrensburg participated in the Smith-Cotton Classic in Sedalia.
Father Tolton Catholic High School finished first in the tournament with a team score of 312.
Father Tolton's Audrey Rischer finished with the top score of 69.
The Lady Tigers finished with a team score of 430.
Reece Nimmo was Warrensburg's top player, finishing with a score of 101.
The Lady Tigers traveled were on the road again Tuesday, Sept. 22, as they faced Harrisonville and Richmond in a triangular in Richmond.
Warrensburg finished with a team score of 225, besting Richmond's 239 and Harrisonville's 256.
Nimmo finished with the top score of the triangular, 49.
Warrensburg's Allie Phelps was the runner-up, finishing with a score of 55.
The Lady Tigers will be on the road for their next match at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, where they will face off against Excelsior Springs and Pleasant Hill.
