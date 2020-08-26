Lady Tigers golf to focus on improvement, reclaiming conference championship

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg girls golf team will be aiming to better themselves with each showing this season.
Warrensburg coach Chris Nimmo said Warrensburg was the conference champion for a 10-year streak until last year.
"Hopefully that's something we can strive to obtain as well," Nimmo said.
The Lady Tigers will head into the season with nine players, almost doubling the last season's roster of five.
The Lady Tigers will be moving forward without Montana Carter, the 2019 All-Johnson County Girls Golfer of the Year and the lone Lady Tiger to reach the sectional round of the Class 1 tournament last year.
Carter was the only senior on last year's team.
Sophomore Allie Phelps is returning to the green for the upcoming season, having been named All-Conference last year alongside Carter and missing qualification for sectionals by only a single stroke.
Nimmo said the team has not faced much disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic as the individual nature of golf makes it easy for the team to social distance.
Lady Tigers Golf Roster
Seniors
Evelyn Clark; Hannah Taylor
Sophomores
Allie Phelps; Kristin Sutton
Freshmen
Aryll Brooks; Nevaeh Cornick; Elise Lewis; Reece Nimmo; Mieka Smith
2020 Varsity Girl's Golf Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Aug. 28 - Multiple schools, Home, 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 1 - Multiple schools, Home, 4 p.m.
Sept. 2 - Odessa, Away, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 - Helias Catholic, Away, 9 a.m.
Sept. 15 - Multiple schools, Away, 5 p.m.
