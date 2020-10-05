The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many challenges for the Johnson County shooting sports members this season. A season which usually starts in March had to be pushed back to late April/early May and because of the unsureness of the spreading of the disease, a number of members who signed up chose not to participate.
However, there ended up being more participants than last year.
The decision of the state was for the counties to host the state portion of the tournaments in their own county either as a separate tournament from their county tournament, which is a requirement to participate in the state tournament, or in conjunction with the county tournament.
The first discipline to hold a tournament, the shotgun shooters, decided to hold two separate tournaments. Their county tournament was held on July 19 at the UCM Trap and Skeet Range at 454 E. Division Road in Warrensburg. There were a total of 11 entrants and they were divided into age groups of Intermediate (those ages 11 – 13) and Senior (ages 14 – 18).
Of the four seniors competing, the top three winners were first place, Clark Bicknell (Mineral Creek); second place, Abbie Denney (Blackwater Bobcats); and third place, Bailey Fleming (Mineral Creek). They all received a certificate and a prize.
In the Intermediate group there were seven entrants with first place going to Gavin Wyatt (Blackwater Bobcats); second place, Macie Remington (Chilhowee Indians); and third place, Aidan Bass (Mineral Creek).
There were seven shooting for their state Trap & Skeet scores Sept. 6 at the UCM Trap & Skeet Range and then on Sept. 12, six traveled to Jefferson City to compete in the Sporting Clay portion of the state tournament.
The next discipline to hold their tournament were the archers. They decided to host their county and state tournament all at once on Aug. 29. This tournament also was hosted at the UCM Trap & Skeet Range. It was a very rainy tournament, but that didn’t seem to bother the entrants as all nine stood in the rain and shot. There were three divisions by age: Juniors (8 – 10), Intermediate (11 – 13) and Senior (14 – 18) and within those age groups were other sub-groups.
The winners in the Senior division, compound bow/fingers, were first place, Patience Caserta (Mineral Creek); second place, Abbie Denney (Blackwater Bobcats); and Senior division, recurve/fingers, was first place, Abbie Denney (Blackwater Bobcats). In the Intermediate division for compound/fingers, first place was Makayla Hayworth (Mineral Creek), second place was Ian Pryde (Good Neighbors) and recurve/fingers was Gavin Wyatt (Blackwater Bobcats). The final group was the Junior division and the winners were compound/fingers, first place, Cooper Audsley (Royal Clovers); second place, Royce Ewing (Good Neighbors); and compound/release first place, James Russell (Royal Clovers).
The final disciplines that Johnson County has to offer this season are the .22 smallbore rifle and the pellet/BB rifle and they too decided to hold their county and state match on the same day, Aug. 30, at the shooting range at the Johnson County Jail facility in Centerview.
There were three divisions in this tournament with three divisions for .22 rifle and three for the pellet rifles, so there were two different sessions.
In the first session there were four shooters who signed up: two seniors, one intermediate and one junior. There had been two others who had to drop out at the last minute due to illness and a broken arm. The first place senior was Patience Caserta (Mineral Creek) and second place was Abbie Denney (Blackwater Bobcats). In the intermediate division Gavin Wyatt (Blackwater Bobcats) took first place and in the Junior division was Haeleigh Crowden (Good Neighbors) with first place.
Then came the pellet rifles and there were two classes of participant in this section of the tournament. In the junior division with open sights was Zoie Davis (Mineral Creek) taking first place. Taking first place for Junior with aperature sights was Haeleigh Crowden (Good Neighbors). In the intermediate division with open sights, taking first place was Owen Wyatt (Mt. Moriah Hustlers).
The sponsors were: Kingsville Livestock & Auction, Kingsville; Home by Darcy, Holden; Heiman’s Grain, Holden; F&C Bank, Holden; Quick Lube and Tire, Holden; Bruce & Linda Moore, Leeton; Casey’s General Store, Leeton; Dollar General, Leeton; Radical Rides Restoration, Leeton; and Bi-Lo Country Mart, Warrensburg.
