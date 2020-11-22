WARRENSBURG ─ Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball announced the signing of four future Jennies during the early signing period.
University of Central Missouri states this diverse group will help the Jennies at all position groups as all four play a different position.
Arley Anderson - Kansas City, Missouri
Position: L/DS
Previous programs: Park Hill South High School, Performance Volleyball Academy (PVA)
From nearby Kansas City, Anderson finished her high school career with 282 sets played, 2509 assists, 956 digs, 93 kills and 90 service aces. As a senior in 2020, Anderson was an AVCA High School All-Region selection. A four-year letterwinner, Anderson has been an All-District and All-Conference selection each year at Park Hill South High School. She made the All-Conference and All-District First Team in 2018 and 2018. Twice Anderson and Park Hill South have won Conference Championships and she also helped them to a district title as well. Anderson also played on the Park Hill soccer team making the All-District and All-Conference teams. She has been an Academic All-State member all four years and was the 2020 DAR Good Citizens Program Award winner.
Justine Bichelmeyer - Shawnee, Kansas
Position: MB
Previous programs: St. James Academy, MAVS 18-1
Bichelmeyer has earned three varsity letters for St. James Academy in Lenexa, Kansas. She's been a First Team All-Conference selection and helped St. James to a State Championship and a state runner-up finish. As a senior, she hit 231 kills and blocked 71 attacks as St. James Academy was ranked second in the state of Kansas and 36th nationally. As a junior and senior, Bichelmeyer combined for a .316 attack percentage. A dual sport athlete, Bichelmeyer also was on the St. James Academy swim team. In the classroom, she's been on the honor roll each semester and is a member of the National Honor Society.
Tiffany Little - Parker, Colorado
Position: OH
Previous programs: Chaparral High School, Rocky Elite Volleyball Club
Coming from Parker, Colorado, Little joins the Jennies to play outside hitter. At 5-10 Little has great size and has played for a great high school program in Chaparral and club team, the Rocky Elite Volleyball Club. Little was one of six Colorado State seniors to be named AVCA All-Region and four of the six have committed to Division 1 programs. Little and Chaparral won the 2019 Colorado State 5A State Championship and were runners-up in 2018. In addition to being an AVCA All-Region selection, Little was a First Team Academic All-State honoree and a two-time All-Conference pick. Tiffany was on the Honor Roll all four years and was a 2019 First Team Academic All-State.
Grace Winkelmann - Rhineland, Missouri
Position: UT
Previous programs: Hermann High School, Mid-State Force
A familiar name to Jennies fans, Grace Winkelmann is the younger sister of former Jennies Volleyball and Basketball player Shelby Winkelmann. Grace Winkelmann is someone with outstanding back row skills but also played a lot of front row at Hermann. She has hit 1430 career kills with 727 digs and 126 blocks. She has a 96.6% serve reception percentage and 96% serve percentage with 147 career aces. Grace Winkelmann was a First Team All-State player and an AVCA All-Region selection. As a senior she also was an AVCA Missouri Player of the Week, the Conference MVP and a Third Team Under Armour All-American. She helped Hermann to state championships as a junior and senior and has been top-three in the state all four years in high school. She was also an All-State Academic all four years and the president of the National Honor Society.
