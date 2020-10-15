NASHVILLE, Tenn. ─ The very first National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA) poll has been released with preseason rankings for both all divisions and just Division II/III.
University of Central Missouri Jennies Bowling is represented in both polls checking in at No. 15 overall and No. 2 in Division II/III.
In the all divisions poll, there were seven teams that earned a first-place vote. McKendree took the most and are ranked first both overall and in Division II.
The Jennies and the Bearcats are rivals in the GLVC and are the top two teams in the Division II/III poll.
Following McKendree overall is Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston State. All four received first-place votes along with Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech who rank seventh and ninth.
Behind McKendree and the Jennies in the Division II/III poll are Wisconsin-Whitewater, Maryville and Adelphi.
Maryville also competes in the GLVC and is ranked 18th overall.
Last season the Jennies were set to compete in the GLVC Tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
During the regular season, they posted six top-five finishes in eight tournaments. Four Jennies made the inaugural All-GLVC Team. All will return for the 2020-21 season.
The Jennies did not move up or down from the final poll of 2019-20 as they were also ranked 15th overall and second in Division II/III. They finished with a total record of 73-27 in all regular season matches.
UCM is still working on their competition schedule for 2020-21. All dates are to be announced.
