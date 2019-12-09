This week’s Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Ford and Cliff Harris’ Warrensburg Chrysler Winter Athlete of the Week nominees come from their performances in winter athletics from Nov. 22 through Dec. 7.
Male
Holden basketball's Jayden Brown for putting up 34 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, in a 71-53 loss to Crest Ridge.
Knob Noster basketball's Kellen Foster for recording a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 76-59 win over Clinton to open the season.
Female
Leeton basketball's Regan Shaffer for scoring a game-high 24 points, 11 points in the fourth quarter, in a 54-32 win over Crest Ridge.
Warrensburg basketball's Zoey Westphal for scoring 13 points in a 55-47 win over Class 4 No. 2 Lincoln College Prep.
