HOLDEN — The defense made a statement to start the game while the Williams brothers made a statement to end the game as Knob Noster beat Holden 33-14 in the final regular season game of the 2019 high school football season on Friday, Oct. 25, in Holden for senior night.
The Knob Noster defense set the tone for the Panthers getting two stops in the red zone on the first two Holden possessions of the game.
Lane Elwell found himself on the end of a Jackson Tevis pass in the end zone on the first drive of the game while the Panthers forced a turnover on downs on the second Holden drive.
"For years, we have always taken the ball first if we win the toss, we take the ball, and our defense has improved enough that tonight we won the toss and deferred, that says a lot about our defense," Knob Noster coach Rich Johnson said.
Elwell would finish the night with two interceptions after one late in the game.
It was after the stop on the second Holden drive of the night that someone with a last name other than Williams scored for Knob Noster.
Wyatt Schreiner scored the first points of the game for either team on a 10-yard run off a pitch.
Tim Williams then added two to put Knob Noster up 8-0 with four minutes, 14 seconds left in the half.
Tim Williams ran the offense Friday night as Iverson Sirom was not active for the game.
Knob Noster's scoring drive lasted more than nine minutes spanning between the first and second quarters.
Both teams exchanged interceptions after the score but no more scoring was done until the first Holden drive of the second half.
Fred Frazier's first of two 55-plus yard scores on a run up the middle for 57 yards put the Eagles on the board.
Jackson Tevis then found Jayden Brown for two to tie the game at 8-8 with 9:06 left in the third.
It was from there that the Williams brothers took over.
Jadis Williams scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to put the Panthers up 14-8 before his brother would rattle off a pair of scores capped by his final score of the night that in all put the Panthers up 33-8 with 4:06 left in the regular season.
The Williams brothers combined for 257 of Knob Noster's 329 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
"Up front we are just not very big," Holden coach Jimmy Tucker said. "It just seems like when people are bigger than us, they just physically wore us down."
The Knob Noster defense was equally as impressive holding Holden to 161 total yards of offense while forcing three turnovers.
Frazier would score a 56-yard touchdown off a screen from Tevis with 3:02 remaining but the focus quickly turned back to near the line of scrimmage where Holden's Keegan Daniel was on the ground.
After a 15-minute delay, Daniel was taken off the field on a stretcher.
Tucker had no update on Daniel after the game.
Frazier finished the game as both the leading rusher and receiver for Holden with 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carriers and 56 yards and a touchdown on one reception.
"We did some good things, we just did not do enough," Tucker said. "I think their size just wore us down."
This was the first time in at least a decade, as far back as Missouri State High School Association records go online, Knob Noster has defeated Holden.
"This was an enormous win for our football team this year and for our football program all together," Johnson said.
Knob Noster ends the regular season 7-2 over all and 3-2 in Missouri River Valley Conference East play after dropping games the last two weeks.
The Panthers lost to Higginsville 16-12 two weeks ago and 50-7 to Richmond last week.
"We had a rough game last week and faced a lot of adversity throughout the week and we had to change our attitudes and put more effort on the field and that is what we did," Johnson said.
Holden finished the season 3-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
With the win, Knob Noster moves into third in the Class 2 District 7 standings, just .09 points ahead of Higginsville, while Holden sits comfortably at six.
