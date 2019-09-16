Knob Noster junior Sam Wilhelm logged his first win of the season on Saturday, Sept. 14, blitzing through the Holden Invitational at the Holden Red Neck Golf Course in 17:43.
Wilhelm won the race by over 45 seconds, leading the Panthers to a fifth place finish as a team.
Colby Zink mustered a 17th place in 19:53 as the other Panther to finish within the top 25.
Kingsville’s Luke Engel paced the Tigers with a fourth place finish in 18:50. His brother Grant Engel finished inside the top 15, taking 14th in 19:35. Sophomore Ryan Bailey rounded out the race’s top 25 in 25th with a time of 20:23.
Sophomore Michael Rinella was host Holden’s top finisher, taking 19th. Senior Matt Barker also notched a top 25 finish in 23rd place with a time of 20:20. The Eagles finished in fourth as a team.
Crest Ridge sent four runners to the race with sophomore Jaeger Brandes finishing in 31st place in 20:38 as the top Cougar finisher.
On the girls side, Holden senior Valorie Slack finished second as the top Johnson County runner with a time of 21:04. Fellow senior Camille Gudde claimed fourth in 21:230 as the Lady Eagles took second as a team with 62 points.
Sophomore Christine Sturgull was Knob Noster’s top finisher, placing 15th with a time of 24:26. Fellow sophomore Haley Robles just missed the top 25, finishing in 28th place with a time of 25:50 as the Lady Panthers took fifth as a team.
Crest Ridge’s lone runner Taylor Hurley took 20th with a time of 25:08.
Kingsville has two runners participate on the girls side with Lauren Heick finishing 40th and freshman Talitha Hart in 44th.
