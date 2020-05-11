WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg’s Zoey Westphal has been named to the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Academic Team.
Student athletes are recognized for their academic accomplishments as well as their participation in leadership roles and community service both inside and outside of school.
