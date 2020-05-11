Lady Tigers get first district win in five years
Warrensburg senior Zoey Westphal brings the ball up court in the first half of the Lady Tigers 43-33 win over Harrisonville in the opening round of the Class 4 District 13 tournament on Feb. 29.

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg’s Zoey Westphal has been named to the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Academic Team.

Student athletes are recognized for their academic accomplishments as well as their participation in leadership roles and community service both inside and outside of school.

