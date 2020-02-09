Westphal leads Lady Tigers past Oak Grove

OAK GROVE — A 20-0 run to open Friday, Feb. 7, game against Oak Grove was all Warrensburg needed to secure its fourth win in a row, dispatching the Lady Panthers 50-28.
“We did a lot of good things,” Warrensburg coach Valorie Stambersky said. “I am really excited with how we came out in the first quarter while doing what we wanted to do. Just putting our foot on the gas and not letting up.”
Zoey Westphal played a large part of the opening run that spanned the first quarter and 38 seconds into the second quarter. The senior scored 12 of the Lady Tigers 20 points in the opening frame.
“She is just playing really confident and really relaxed,” Stambersky said. “She is always capable of doing it and has been sustaining it, so it’s been really exciting watching her step up and settle in.”
Oak Grove broke the shutout with a pair of free throws, but didn’t manage a field goal until the 4:56 mark.
Warrensburg went into the half leading 29-11 after Olivia Harrison hit a 3-pointer at the horn.
“We were finally not trying to make that game-breaking steal that was going to break the wide open, but just allowed things to happen and getting into a flow and we found ourselves getting those steals,” Stambersky said.
The Lady Tigers doubled up Oak Grove in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Panthers 15-7 to lead 44-18.
The win puts Warrensburg at 11-5 on the season and 5-0 in MRVC West play. The Lady Tigers have won eight of their last nine games.
“We are having different people step up which is going to make hard for other teams to prepare for us,” Stambersky said.
Westphal finished with a team-high 15 points
Sadie Misner and Harrison both finished with nine points.
Warrensburg travels to Pleasant Hill on Tuesday, Feb.11.
