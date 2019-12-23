Warrensburg wrestlers drop first dual

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg fell 61-12 to Marshall in a home dual on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Tigers two wins came from freshman Daniel Stark-Wroblewski and Garrett Caughern.
Both secured wins by pins with Caughern’s coming 10 seconds into the 152lbs. match and Stark-Wroblewski needed the second period to get a win at 145lbs.
Warrensburg had seven weight classes open in the dual with a smaller roster than previous years.
“It’s a building year, obviously,” Warrensburg coach Jeff Brown said. “The kids are young, not a lot of experience.”
The Tigers graduated all four of their state qualifiers from a year ago.
“I think that makes it a little bit more difficult because usually, you have some experienced kids helping the younger kids and I don’t have that,” Brown said.
The bulk of the Tigers roster is made up of underclassmen — 11 of the 16 wrestlers are either freshmen or sophomores.
“A lot of learning, a lot of coaching and kids working hard getting better,” Brown said. “The more technically sound we can get, the more experience we get, the better off (we’ll be).”
Caughern brings back the most experience as a sophomore, finishing his freshman campaign with a 15-14 record, a win shy of reaching the state tournament at districts.
“He has taken charge a little bit,” Brown said.
Warrensburg finished off the 2019 portion of its season at the Harrisonville Christmas tournament on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21.
Brendan Browmwell, 285lbs., was the Tigers top placer, finishing eighth with a record of 3-4 on the weekend.
Stark-Wroblewski went 3-4 as well, reaching the 13th place match at 145lbs.
Aiden Walker, 138 lbs., took 15th and Mason Fristsch, 120lbs., finished in 20th place.
Warrensburg hits the mats at the Kinloch Classic on Jan. 3 to start up the new year.
Marshall 61, Warrensburg 12
106 — Dawson Borja (Marshall) wins by forfeit
113 — Gavin Mills (Marshall) wins by forfeit
120 — Tytus Bellamy (Marshall) pins Mason Fritsch (Warrensburg), 1:08
126 — Keeron Ward (Marshall) wins by forfeit
132 — Isacc Jackson (Marshall) wins by forfeit
138 — Diego Carranza (Marshall) maj. dec. Aiden Walker (Warrensburg),10-2
145 — Daniel Stark-Wroblewski (Warrensburg) pins Willy Tena (Marshall), 2:31
152 — Garrett Caughern (Warrensburg) pins Alex Ybarra (Marshall), 0:10
160 — Gabriel Pineda (Marshall) pins Ashton Zeikle (Warrensburg),l 3:00
170 — Zac Martinez (Marshall) wins by forfeit
182 — Owen Kiso (Marshall) wins by forfeit
195 — Open
220 — Gerald Nomau (Marshall) pins Tyler Brown (Warrensburg), 0:42
285 — Tarson William (Marshall) dec. Brendan Browmwell (Warrensburg), 5-4
