Warrensburg volleyball rallies to beat Clinton

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg rallied for the backwards sweep of Clinton 2-1 (22-25, 25-11, 25-19) on Thursday, Sept. 13.
“We did a nice job picking our head up after game one and then coming back out and showing them what we were made of,” Warrensburg coach Trudy Fleeman said.
The Cardinals took the back-and-forth first set by going on a 3-0 run with the game tied at 20-20 to secure the momentum and the set win.
“We just weren’t trusting in each other on the court,” Fleeman said. “We had a lot of confusion and weren’t talking to each other. We had people playing balls that weren’t there and things like that.”
The Lady Tigers cleared the air in the second set, jumping out to a 13-7 lead before putting the hammer down to force a decisive third set.
“We cleaned that up (the confusion) and trusted each other on the floor more,” Fleeman said on the change from set one to set two for Warrensburg.
Senior Gabbie Hoke came through with the key kills in the third set, including the kill that put the game to match point.
“She has lots of hang time so even if her timing is off, she can hang up there and still get the ball,” Fleeman said. “She is a smart hitter as well, she can see the floor and see the open spots and put the ball away for us.”
Warrensburg moves to 2-1 on the season with the win.
“That was a good win for us to mentally stay in the game for three long sets,” Fleeman said.
The Lady Tigers will look to claim their fourth-straight Husker Spikefest championship on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Higginsville.
Warrensburg has won the tournament three years running, beating Smith-Cotton 2-1 last year in the championship match.
