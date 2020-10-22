WARRENSBURG — After about two weeks of team and coach quarantine for COVID-19, the Warrensburg volleyball team returned to practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Warrensburg head coach Bill Brooks said the team quarantine took place because of a few different factors including a positive case of COVID-19 in the volleyball program and three players having a class with a student that tested positive.
Brooks said he spoke with his team over Zoom the day before their first day back at practice to reassure them that the feeling of uncertainty when getting back on the court as a team for the first time in two weeks is a phase they would need to be expecting and be prepared to go through.
"I told them that it's going to feel awkward, you have to experience the awkwardness, almost lean into the awkwardness and the frustration that you feel, you have to turn that into determination to go through that," Brooks said.
Brooks said during the first half of the practice, the team focused on building individual skills back up so that in the second half of practice the team could focus on their muscle memory and communication with one another.
The team plays Harrisonville the afternoon following their first practice back, Oct. 22, before preparing for the district tournament starting on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Brooks said the team will be using their match against Harrisonville as a testing ground to determine what areas they are performing well in and what areas need improvement as the team prepares for districts.
Brooks said something that is hanging over his head, as well as all of the other coaches' heads, is the possibility that one of the students on his team could be in contact with a student with COVID-19 at any time.
"If we had been exposed to COVID-19 five days later, we couldn't have played in districts," Brooks said. "With something late like this, I'm just grateful for six practices."
Districts will be hosted at Warrensburg High School, with Grain Valley vs. Marshall set for 5 p.m. Oct. 27 and St. Michael's vs. Warrensburg set for 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.