Warrensburg volleyball fell in the semifinals of the Husker Spikefest on Saturday, Sept. 14, after finishing atop their pool.
The Lady Tigers won all three of their pool games, beating Sweet Springs 2-0 (25-22, 25-21), Warsaw (25-7, 25-9) and Higginsville 2-0 (25-22, 25-19).
Smith-Cotton got the better of Warrensburg in the semifinals, 2-1 (25-12, 15-25, 12-15) in a rematch of last year’s title game.
Warrensburg finished in a tie for the third, ending a three-year run as the tournament champions.
Warrensburg will see Smith-Cotton again on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Sedalia.
