WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg volleyball fell to St. Michael in the first round of districts Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Warrensburg High School.
Warrensburg lost in three sets.
In the first set, St. Michael had a sizable lead, finishing the set at 25-15.
The Lady Tigers upped their game following the first set, making the second and third sets much closer matches, but ultimately being defeated 25-21 in both the second and third sets.
Warrensburg head coach Bill Brooks said he was impressed by the team's abilities to support one another and lift each other up during the match.
Brooks added that the team has a number of offensive weapons, but wants to work on making them more consistent.
"Our offensive weapons can be right there with some of the top (players) in our conference and in our district moving forward," Brooks said. "We saw a little bit of that tonight, I think we'll see a lot more of it as we move on next year."
Brooks said he believes the team practiced enough to overcome their time away from the court caused by the team's quarantine that ended last week, but added that the time off definitely didn't help their performance.
"I saw some things tonight from them that I was not seeing right before we went into quarantine," Brooks said. "Overall, that was not the reason we lost though. We lost to a pretty good team that is well-coached and pretty consistent and they were just more consistent than we were."
Brooks said when he brought the team into a huddle after the match, he thanked them for not giving up and giving all of their effort through every practice and every game over the course of the season.
Brooks said at the start of the season, many of the players lacked varsity experience with only one full-time and two part-time players returning to the varsity team this year.
Brooks said through the season, the players grew together as a team and learned how to react to different situations on the court.
"When you're out on the court, if everything goes perfectly, everyone knows what to do," Brooks said. "Seasoned players know what to do when things start breaking down."
Brooks also praised the three senior players (Delaney Burch, Addison Bell and Ellie Norman) for their work in bringing the team together over the season.
This season also marked Brook's first year coaching Warrensburg volleyball and his first time coaching high school volleyball since 2001, having spent the years in between playing the sport himself and coaching clubs.
Brooks said he is going to spend time reflecting on his coaching philosophies to determine what he wants to do differently next season.
