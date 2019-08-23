Warrensburg volleyball features upperclassmen-heavy roster in 2019

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg volleyball will be mixing the old with the new for the upcoming season.
“Expectations would be to be competitive. We’ve got some new faces to the varsity squad this year, so just getting that experience built up and playing together as a team,” Warrensburg coach Trudy Fleming said.
The Lady Tigers feature an upperclassmen-heavy roster with seven seniors and four juniors to go along with an influx underclassmen.
“We have seven seniors returning, so we’ve got some good leadership,” Fleming said.
The key returns for the Lady Tigers will be All-MRVC honorable mention setter junior Libby Brown and Second-Team All-MRVC selection Gabby Hoke.
“(Brown) is the quarterback of our team, she runs our offense and keeps everything running smoothly on the court,” Fleming said. “She talks a lot and is our main communicator on the court.”
Warrensburg will host a jamboree on Monday, Aug. 26.
2019 Lady Tigers Roster
Seniors
Haylee Boldt; Libby Brown; Reagan Henry; Gabby Hoke; Cora Perry; Bailey Tucker; Zoey Westphal.
Juniors
Addison Bell; Delaney Burch; Taliyah Elmore; Ellie Norman.
Sophomores
Halli Ernst; Madelyn Herrell; Alyson Imboden; Hailey Merritt; Chloe Patterson; Kambree Peterson; Niya Talbert; Kierra West.
Freshmen
Lyndi Brown; Grace Hill; McKenzie Hoover; Emma Hurr; Kimberly Maxwell; Tenaia Maxwell; Jaida Wyatt; Kira Wyatt; Sophia Zeikle.
Manager
My’Kyla Hookfin.
Head Coach — Trudy Fleming
2019 Volleyball Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Sept. 5 — St. Michael the Archangel, Away, Sept. 9 — Versailles, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 — Clinton, Home, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 — Huskers Spikefest, Away
Sept. 16 — Knob Noster Home 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Smith-Cotton, Away
Sept. 24 — Harrisonville, Home,
Sept. 26 — Odessa, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct.1 — Pleasant Hill, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct.3 — Oak Grove, Home, 7 p.m.
Oct.5 — Warrensburg Invitational
Oct.8 — Excelsior Springs, Away,
Oct.10 — Harrisonville, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct.14 — St. Pius X, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct.16 — Odessa, Home, 7 p.m.
Oct.17 — Pleasant Hill, Home
Oct.19 — Clinton Tournament,
Oct.22 — Oak Grove, Away, 7 p.m.
Oct.24 — Excelsior Springs, Home,
