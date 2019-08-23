Warrensburg volleyball features upperclassmen-heavy roster in 2019
Buy Now

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg volleyball will be mixing the old with the new for the upcoming season.

“Expectations would be to be competitive. We’ve got some new faces to the varsity squad this year, so just getting that experience built up and playing together as a team,” Warrensburg coach Trudy Fleming said.

The Lady Tigers feature an upperclassmen-heavy roster with seven seniors and four juniors to go along with an influx underclassmen.

“We have seven seniors returning, so we’ve got some good leadership,” Fleming said.

The key returns for the Lady Tigers will be All-MRVC honorable mention setter junior Libby Brown and Second-Team All-MRVC selection Gabby Hoke.

“(Brown) is the quarterback of our team, she runs our offense and keeps everything running smoothly on the court,” Fleming said. “She talks a lot and is our main communicator on the court.”

Warrensburg will host a jamboree on Monday, Aug. 26.

2019 Lady Tigers Roster

Seniors

Haylee Boldt; Libby Brown; Reagan Henry; Gabby Hoke; Cora Perry; Bailey Tucker; Zoey Westphal.

Juniors

Addison Bell; Delaney Burch; Taliyah Elmore; Ellie Norman.

Sophomores

Halli Ernst; Madelyn Herrell; Alyson Imboden; Hailey Merritt; Chloe Patterson; Kambree Peterson; Niya Talbert; Kierra West.

Freshmen

Lyndi Brown; Grace Hill; McKenzie Hoover; Emma Hurr; Kimberly Maxwell; Tenaia Maxwell; Jaida Wyatt; Kira Wyatt; Sophia Zeikle.

Manager

My’Kyla Hookfin.

Head Coach — Trudy Fleming

2019 Volleyball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time

Sept. 5 — St. Michael the Archangel, Away, Sept. 9 — Versailles, Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 — Clinton, Home, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Huskers Spikefest, Away

Sept. 16 — Knob Noster Home 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 — Smith-Cotton, Away

Sept. 24 — Harrisonville, Home,

Sept. 26 — Odessa, Away, 7 p.m.

Oct.1 — Pleasant Hill, Away, 7 p.m.

Oct.3 — Oak Grove, Home, 7 p.m.

Oct.5 — Warrensburg Invitational

Oct.8 — Excelsior Springs, Away,

Oct.10 — Harrisonville, Away, 7 p.m.

Oct.14 — St. Pius X, Away, 7 p.m.

Oct.16 — Odessa, Home, 7 p.m.

Oct.17 — Pleasant Hill, Home

Oct.19 — Clinton Tournament,

Oct.22 — Oak Grove, Away, 7 p.m.

Oct.24 — Excelsior Springs, Home,

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.