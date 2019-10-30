Warrensburg volleyball falls in first round of districts

WARRENSBURG - Warrensburg volleyball’s season came to a close on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the hand of its rival Smith-Cotton in the opening round of the Class 4 District 12 tournament.
The black-and-yellow Tigers swept Warrensburg 2-0 (25-20, 25-23).
“We played hard in spurts, showed a little fear of the middle when they got a bit of momentum," Warrensburg coach Trudy Fleeman said. "We played back on our heels a little bit and it took us a little bit to our momentum back going again.”
The match started evenly with both sides trading points until Smith-Cotton opened up a 15-13 lead.
The Tigers from Sedalia rattled off a 4-1 run to take control of the match, 19-14.
“We made unforced errors and unfortunately, we couldn’t recover from that,” Fleeman said.
Warrensburg battled back to within three, 23-20, but couldn’t break the 20 point mark with Smith-Cotton taking the first set 25-20.
Warrensburg jumped out to an early 12-6 lead then after a Smith-Cotton timeout ran the lead out to 19-12, appearing set to force a decisive third set.
Smith-Cotton threw a wrench in those plans, rattling off an 8-1 run to tie the game at 20-20. Smith-Cotton junior Tera Reberry, a 6-foot-3 middle hitter, had a pair of keep blocks to extend the black-and-yellow Tigers run.
“Their (Reberry), she was blocking our balls and I think that got in our heads a little bit,” Fleeman said. “We kept trying to hit it around her, but she had some great plays there.”
The match remained tied up to 22-22 until Smith-Cotton notched a 3-1 run to take the second set.
Warrensburg finishes the year with a 14-15-2 mark and graduate seven seniors from its roster.
“We had a great group of seniors, seven seniors that is a lot of seniors,” Fleeman said. “They were a very positive group. They set the standard for what Warrensburg volleyball is about. They brought to us a very positive team culture.”
