Warrensburg volleyball continues winning streak

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg volleyball team traveled to Jefferson City Thursday night, Sept. 17, to take on the Capital City Cavaliers.
The Lady Tigers extended their match win streak to four in a row, beating a tough Cavalier team: 25-22, 22-25, and 25-22.
The Lady Tigers won their fifth straight game this season to improve to 5-1 with a win against Grandview Monday afternoon, Sept. 21.
The Tigers beat the Grandview Bulldogs and won in three straight sets: 25-20, 25-16, and 25-13.
The Lady Tigers will travel to play Odessa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept. 24.
