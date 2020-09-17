Warrensburg volleyball brings season record up to 3-1

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg volleyball followed their first season loss with a series of three wins, bringing their record to 3-1.
Warrensburg defeated Versailles on Sept. 1 in four sets: 25-7, 25-15, 23-25 and 25-10.
This was Warrensburg's first win of the season, bringing the season record to 1-1.
Warrensburg coach Bill Brooks said Grace Hill and Ellie Norman led the Tigers on offense while Halli Ernst was a defensive machine.
The Lady Tigers returned to the court Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, to take on the Marshall Owls in Marshall.
The Tigers lost a close first set, but stormed back to win the next three sets: 20-25, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-12.
Brooks said the Tiger team needed intensity, athleticism and skill to overcome the senior-heavy Owls and improve their early season record to 2-1.
The Lady Tiger volleyball team hosted their rival Smith-Cotton Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Warrensburg.
Warrensburg was able to improve their season record to 3-1 after beating rival Smith-Cotton three sets to none: 25-14, 25-16 and 26-24.
The Lady Tigers will be in action Thursday, Sept. 17, in Jefferson City versus Capitol City High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.