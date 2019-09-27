PLEASANT HILL - Warrensburg put the ball in the hands of its star running back Miles Moore to secure the Tigers’ Missouri River Valley Conference West opener on Thursday, Sept. 26.
Through the first four weeks of the season, Moore often saw his night come to an end by halftime, thanks in part to four-straight blowouts.
“It was definitely hard coming back and playing all four quarters after playing one quarter usually,” Moore said. “I knew at some point we were going to get into the gauntlet and I was going to have to start carrying the ball and just do as much as I could for the team.”
The Tigers needed Moore through the final horn on Thursday night, Sept. 26, as the Tigers overcame its first deficit of the season to secure a 28-24 win over Pleasant Hill.
Of Warrensburg’s 64 offensive plays, Moore took part in 40, carrying the ball 39 times for 258 yards.
“I thought that was a dog fight,” Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. “We knew this was going to be a tough place to come in and get a win and that proved to be true.”
The Tigers needed a second-half shutout, a nearly 300-total-yards night from Moore and Xavier Hardin being the man on the spot to move to 5-0 for the first time under Cavanah.
Warrensburg went into the second half trailing 24-14, something the Tigers had not experience to this point in the year.
A fortuitous bounce got the Tigers on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Senior fullback Corbin Cowick had the ball stripped at the line of scrimmage on the 15-yard line, but ended up kneeing the ball into the end zone. Cory Conley initially jumped on the ball in the end zone, but couldn’t corral the loose ball. Hardin was the right place at the right time, diving on the ball to get Warrensburg within three, 24-21.
Eli Nappe completed his lone pass of the night - a 41-yard completion to Moore - to set up the score.
Cowick, who finished with 70 yards on 11 carries, made up for the fumble on the next drive, breaking off his biggest run of the night for 34 yards to get the Tigers back into striking distance.
Moore capped of the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run, his third of the night, to cement Warrensburg’s lead at 28-24 at the one minute, 58 seconds mark of the third quarter.
After scoring three touchdowns in the first half, Pleasant Hill was unable to crack the Warrensburg defense in the second half. The closest the Roosters came to breaking the second-half shut out came immediately after Moore’s touchdown run.
Pleasant Hill quarterback Carson Shoop found Austin Tye on a big gain, but Shelby Pittsenbarger came from behind to punch the ball loose for Moore to recover it.
Both sides traded possessions until Warrensburg got the ball back on a turnover on downs with 6:56 left and never gave it back. The Tigers kept the ball in Moore’s hands for 15-straight rushing attempts, racking up 56 yards to seal the win as part of his 258 yards rushing on 39 carries.
“All I was thinking was hold on to the ball and get three or four yards and run the clock down,” Moore said.
Pleasant Hill provided the first punch Warrensburg had to wear all season on the Rooster’s first play from scrimmage just two minutes, 15 seconds into the game.
Pleasant Hill running back Cutter Hurlock jetting his way to a 52-yard score, putting Warrensburg (5-0, 1-0 MRVC West) at a deficit for the first time all season.
The Roosters parlayed junior quarterback Eli Nappe’s first interception of the night into three points on a 25-yard field goal.
“The message was we just need to do what we do, possession by possession, and we can’t get caught up in being down” Cavanah said.
Moore found some room to maneuver on the following drive, weaving his way through the Pleasant Hill defense for a 42-yard pick-up. He finished off the possession one play later with a three-yard touchdown run to bring the Tigers within three, 10-7,
Moore’s longest run of the night, a 48-yard dash up the sideline, set up a one-yard touchdown run on the Tigers next drive gave Warrensburg its first lead of the night, 14-10 at the 2:36 left in the half.
Pleasant Hill (0-5, 0-1) packed in two more scores before the intermission, connecting on a 65-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead.
Warrensburg fumbled the ensuing kickoff, leading to a 12-yard touchdown pass for the Roosters and a 24-12 halftime score.
The second half comeback gives Warrensburg it’s first 5-0 start under Cavanah and it is the first time the Tigers have won their conference opener in the MRVC.
“We are where we wanted to be, 5-0.” Cavanah said. “We take them one at a time and we are fortunate to be in the position that we are and next week our focus is on Harrisonville and not the 5-0 record. It’s business as usual moving forward.”
Warrensburg amassed 405 yards of offense in the win, 364 coming on the ground.
The game was played on Thursday due to forecasted inclement weather for Friday, Sept. 27
“We knew yesterday (Wednesday, Sept. 25) before we started practice that we were going to play on Thursday night, so we adjusted our weekly schedule to accomodate for the shortened schedule and it didn’t have an impact,” Cavanah said.
Warrensburg hosts Harrisonville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4. The Wildcats, who also played on Thursday, won 21-14 over Excelsior Springs.
