WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg track and field team looks to its all-state returners as leaders in 2020.

Coach Brad Small said the team will look to Libby Brown, Gabby Hoke, Tabby Boldt, Joe Stewart, Carter Bell and Ayden McGee for strong performances and to lead the team in 2020.

He said the goal is also to fill some gaps and put together another strong boys 4x100m relay.

“We are hoping to put together another solid boys relay team,” Small said.

Small said he had some of the returning all-state performers speak to the team at the first week of practice.

“Kind of explain what the state track meet is in general,” he said.

The state meet was moved to different locations in 2019 due to a tornado that hit Jefferson City just before the meet.

“We are hoping, crossing our fingers that we will be able to be back at Jefferson City this year for the state meet at the end of May,” Small said.

He said the team hopes to win the MRVC meet again for a second consecutive year, the same number of years it has been in the conference.

“We are hopefully able to repeat our performances from last year and maybe even better, we will see how it pans out down the road,” Small said.

He said individuals have also set their own goals for the season.

“We really work on that,” Small said.

One big individual goal is Hoke, senior, looking to break a state record in the pole vault.

“Gabby is a very determined young lady,” Small said.

The team has about 100 athlete out in 2020.

“We really have a solid team coming up,” Small said.SCHEDULE

This schedule is schedule is condensed and subject to change due to recent school closures in response the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

April 9, Invitational (at Kearney), 4 p.m.

April 17, Relays (at Rock Chalk Park — University of Kansas)

April 17, Meet (at Harrisonville), 3:30 p.m.

April 17, Invitational (at William Chrisman), 4 p.m.

April 18, Relays (at Rock Chalk Park — University of Kansas)

April 25, Invitational (at Clinton), 9 a.m.

May 1, Invitational (at Platte County), 3:30 p.m.

May 6, Invitational (at Odessa), 4 p.m.

BOYS ROSTER

Seniors

Domanic Voss

Calahan Taylor

Jesse Manley

John Stoverink

Joseph Stewart

Timothy Richner

Miles Moore

Ayden McGee

Kaden Maxwell

Brian Kinman

Demetrius James

Tyler Brown

Carter Bell

Juniors

Aaron Aydin

Reese Tayloe

Marcus Tart

Hayden Vernon

Gregory Smith

Garrett Shepherd

Logan Shaw

Shelby Pittsenbarger

Cooper Palmer

Gage Marriott,

Luke Lucero,

Michael Hart

Gabriel Crespo

Parker Buckson

Cooper Berry

Joshua Bell

Sophomores

Gavin Wyatt

Nathan Skahan

Benjamin Shaffer

Caleb McConville

Justin Terrell

Micah Spratt

Warner Short

Andrew Price

Luke Othic

Zachary Munsterman

Aidan McMurphy

Christian Lockard

Todd Lancaster

Dawson Joyner

Landon Johnson

Jason Cho

Andrew Belardo

Freshmen

Nicholas Kiel

Patterson Liwis

Zander Smith

Jake Sartwell

James Saffold

Timothy Pursell

Kenny Hong

Thomas Fatka

Robert England Jr.

John Downs

Carson Cummings

Gareth Clifton

Jaden Civil

Alexander Boka

GIRLS ROSTER

Seniors

Cora Perry

Rylie Othic

Sadie Misner

Rylee McLaughlin

Gabrielle Hoke

Zoe Duncan

Liberty Brown

Haylee Boldt

Juniors

Ellie Norman

Izabella Valdez

Shelby Ramsfield

Erin Thessen

Elexis McKinley

Samantha Fatka

Brook Davidson

Evelyn Clark

Tabetha Boldt

Sophomores

Molly Nicas

Emma Kreisel

Alexis Bowes

Claire Starbuck

Kaitlen Rodriguez

Alana Osborn

Macie Hill

Allie Griffiths

Olivia Burson

Amber Bogedain

Angelica Bergeron

Freshmen

Karalyne Warner

Kira Wyatt

Jaida Wyatt

Emily Sundquist

McKenzie Plummer

Kaylee Newberry

Isabella Kulenkamp

Grace Hill

Emma Gebbia

Alyssa De Leon-Casey

Taylen Camara

Lyndon Brown

COACHES

Head coach: Brad Small

Assistant coach: Dave M. Bickel

Assistant coach: Chris Cavanah

Assistant coach: Brett Cavanah

Assistant coach: Creighton Collier

Assistant coach: Kristi Ward

Managing Editor of Digital Publishing Derek Brizendine can be reached by emailing derek.brizendine@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @DerekBrizendine.

