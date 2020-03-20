WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg track and field team looks to its all-state returners as leaders in 2020.
Coach Brad Small said the team will look to Libby Brown, Gabby Hoke, Tabby Boldt, Joe Stewart, Carter Bell and Ayden McGee for strong performances and to lead the team in 2020.
He said the goal is also to fill some gaps and put together another strong boys 4x100m relay.
“We are hoping to put together another solid boys relay team,” Small said.
Small said he had some of the returning all-state performers speak to the team at the first week of practice.
“Kind of explain what the state track meet is in general,” he said.
The state meet was moved to different locations in 2019 due to a tornado that hit Jefferson City just before the meet.
“We are hoping, crossing our fingers that we will be able to be back at Jefferson City this year for the state meet at the end of May,” Small said.
He said the team hopes to win the MRVC meet again for a second consecutive year, the same number of years it has been in the conference.
“We are hopefully able to repeat our performances from last year and maybe even better, we will see how it pans out down the road,” Small said.
He said individuals have also set their own goals for the season.
“We really work on that,” Small said.
One big individual goal is Hoke, senior, looking to break a state record in the pole vault.
“Gabby is a very determined young lady,” Small said.
The team has about 100 athlete out in 2020.
“We really have a solid team coming up,” Small said.SCHEDULE
This schedule is schedule is condensed and subject to change due to recent school closures in response the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.
April 9, Invitational (at Kearney), 4 p.m.
April 17, Relays (at Rock Chalk Park — University of Kansas)
April 17, Meet (at Harrisonville), 3:30 p.m.
April 17, Invitational (at William Chrisman), 4 p.m.
April 18, Relays (at Rock Chalk Park — University of Kansas)
April 25, Invitational (at Clinton), 9 a.m.
May 1, Invitational (at Platte County), 3:30 p.m.
May 6, Invitational (at Odessa), 4 p.m.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors
Domanic Voss
Calahan Taylor
Jesse Manley
John Stoverink
Joseph Stewart
Timothy Richner
Miles Moore
Ayden McGee
Kaden Maxwell
Brian Kinman
Demetrius James
Tyler Brown
Carter Bell
Juniors
Aaron Aydin
Reese Tayloe
Marcus Tart
Hayden Vernon
Gregory Smith
Garrett Shepherd
Logan Shaw
Shelby Pittsenbarger
Cooper Palmer
Gage Marriott,
Luke Lucero,
Michael Hart
Gabriel Crespo
Parker Buckson
Cooper Berry
Joshua Bell
Sophomores
Gavin Wyatt
Nathan Skahan
Benjamin Shaffer
Caleb McConville
Justin Terrell
Micah Spratt
Warner Short
Andrew Price
Luke Othic
Zachary Munsterman
Aidan McMurphy
Christian Lockard
Todd Lancaster
Dawson Joyner
Landon Johnson
Jason Cho
Andrew Belardo
Freshmen
Nicholas Kiel
Patterson Liwis
Zander Smith
Jake Sartwell
James Saffold
Timothy Pursell
Kenny Hong
Thomas Fatka
Robert England Jr.
John Downs
Carson Cummings
Gareth Clifton
Jaden Civil
Alexander Boka
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors
Cora Perry
Rylie Othic
Sadie Misner
Rylee McLaughlin
Gabrielle Hoke
Zoe Duncan
Liberty Brown
Haylee Boldt
Juniors
Ellie Norman
Izabella Valdez
Shelby Ramsfield
Erin Thessen
Elexis McKinley
Samantha Fatka
Brook Davidson
Evelyn Clark
Tabetha Boldt
Sophomores
Molly Nicas
Emma Kreisel
Alexis Bowes
Claire Starbuck
Kaitlen Rodriguez
Alana Osborn
Macie Hill
Allie Griffiths
Olivia Burson
Amber Bogedain
Angelica Bergeron
Freshmen
Karalyne Warner
Kira Wyatt
Jaida Wyatt
Emily Sundquist
McKenzie Plummer
Kaylee Newberry
Isabella Kulenkamp
Grace Hill
Emma Gebbia
Alyssa De Leon-Casey
Taylen Camara
Lyndon Brown
COACHES
Head coach: Brad Small
Assistant coach: Dave M. Bickel
Assistant coach: Chris Cavanah
Assistant coach: Brett Cavanah
Assistant coach: Creighton Collier
Assistant coach: Kristi Ward
