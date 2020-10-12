Warrensburg Tigers pick up win following game-less week

WARRENSBURG — Following a game-less week for Warrensburg football due to two positive COVID-19 cases on the team, the Tigers returned to the field on Saturday, Oct. 10, to face off against Pleasant Hill.
Warrensburg's match against Pleasant Hill was originally set for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, but it was postponed to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.
Despite the gap in Warrensburg's schedule, the Tigers wasted no time in getting on the board during their first game in two weeks.
Thanks to the Tigers' defensive pressure on the Roosters, Pleasant Hill was fourth and five on the 35-yard line and made a punt.
Shelby Pittsenbarger received the punt at about the 25-yard line, running more than 75 yards up the home field sideline into the end zone for a touchdown with 10:36 left in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for Warrensburg, a penalty was called on their side for holding, negating the score and bringing the Tigers to first and 10 on the 41-yard line.
Following a couple plays, Eli Nappe faked a reverse to Pittsenbarger and made a 23-yard pass to Cooper Berry to bring the Tigers to first and 10 on the 36-yard line.
After a few more plays, the Tigers found themselves fourth and 15 on the 28-yard line.
The Tigers snapped the ball to Nappe who was able to make a 28-yard pass to Greg Smith who made a jumping catch in the end zone for a touchdown with 6:16 left in the first quarter.
Following a number of penalties called on the Roosters later in the first quarter, the Tigers found themselves first and goal on the eight-yard line.
After losing a yard on a running play, Nappe ran the ball nine yards along the home field sideline for a touchdown with 2:08 left in the first quarter.
With 51 seconds left in the first quarter, Garrett Caughern and Ashton Zeikle came together to sack Pleasant Hill's quarterback to put the Roosters at fourth and 15.
Following an out of bounds punt, the Tigers lined up on the 36-yard line with 20 seconds left in the first quarter before Smith scored his second touchdown of the night as he received a 36-yard touchdown pass from Nappe.
Zach Munsterman's extra point kick was blocked, leaving the Tigers in the lead 20-0 as they entered the second quarter.
The Roosters were able to get on the board with a field goal kick with 5:33 left in the second quarter, bringing the score to 20-3.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, the Tigers were at third and 10 at the 40-yard line.
Nappe was able to make a running pass to Pittsenbarger, who caught the ball at about the 45-yard line and avoided a tackle, running the ball the rest of the way into the end zone for a touchdown.
Munsterman's extra point kick was no good, bringing the score to 26-3.
In the last seconds of the first half, after Pleasant Hill's quarterback narrowly escaped a sack by Berry, he made a throw to the end zone that was dropped.
The Roosters then attempted a three-point field goal kick on fourth and 10 with a second on the clock, but the kick was short, leaving the score at 26-3 going into the second half.
Following a 33-yard pass from Nappe to Munsterman, Munsterman caught the ball and ran it to about the 25-yard line, but a holding penalty for the Tigers brought them to first and ten on the 43-yard line.
Following another penalty for Warrensburg on the next play, the Tigers were left at first and 10 on the 50-yard line.
Following a couple plays, the Tigers advanced to the 26-yard line with a completed pass from Nappe to Pittsenbarger.
On the next play, Nappe handed the ball to Luke Othic who ran the ball 26 yards through a gap made by the Tigers for a touchdown.
The Tigers succeeded in their two-point conversion as Nappe completed a pass to Munsterman, bringing the score to 34-3 with 6:49 left in the third quarter.
During a 26-yard run made by Othic in the fourth quarter, a penalty was called on Pleasant Hill for a late hit to Othic after he had already been out of bounds, putting the Tigers at first and 10 on the 12-yard line.
On the following play, Othic ran the ball again, making his way up the middle and into the end zone for a touchdown with just over seven minutes left in the final quarter as Warrensburg extended its lead to 41-3.
With about three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Pleasant Hill's quarterback ran the ball up the field nearing the end zone, but was brought down at the two-yard line.
Pleasant Hill ran the ball the next play, but the Tigers held off the runner, preventing the Roosters from scoring.
With the Roosters at the one-yard line, a false start penalty for Pleasant Hill brought them back to the five-yard line.
The following play, the Tigers defense stopped another touchdown run for the Roosters at the one-yard line.
Following the multiple stops by Warrensburg, Pleasant Hill was able to score the final touchdown of the game on their third down with 1:10 left in the game.
Warrensburg picked up another win for the season, besting Pleasant Hill 41-10.
Warrensburg will travel to Clinton for their next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
