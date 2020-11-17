Warrensburg Tigers finish season at district championship

JEFFERSON CITY ─ Warrensburg fell to Helias Catholic 49-14 in the Class 4 District 6 Championship Friday, Nov. 13, in Jefferson City.
The Tigers received the first kickoff, and after a few plays, the team was fourth and eight on the 29-yard line.
The Tigers got into a punt formation on the next play and after receiving the snap, Shelby Pittsenbarger ran the ball up the middle but was stopped a yard short of a first down.
After the turnover, the Crusaders steadily advanced to the six-yard line where they were second and one.
With 6:37 left in the first quarter, the Crusaders ran the ball six yards into the end zone for a touchdown and early 7-0 lead.
With Warrensburg in possession, a pass from Eli Nappe to Zach Munsterman, a couple running plays, an offside penalty on the Crusaders and a sack on Nappe put the Tigers third and 10 on the 41-yard line.
On the next play, as multiple Crusaders advanced on Nappe, he made a throw downfield intended for Pitssenbarger, but it was intercepted by the Crusaders, who returned the ball to the 22-yard line.
After a couple plays, the Crusaders extended their lead to 14-0 with a nine-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
After a few plays and an offside penalty called on Warrensburg, the Tigers found themselves third and 17 on about the 25-yard line with less than a minute left in the quarter.
On the following play, a throw from Nappe intended for Munsterman was intercepted by the Crusaders who brought the ball to about the 21-yard line.
After the Crusaders ran the ball on the next play, the first quarter came to a close.
As the second quarter began, the Crusaders advanced to the three-yard line with a pitch play.
On the next play, the Crusaders ran the ball in for another touchdown as their lead extended to 21-0.
With Warrensburg in possession, the team found themselves second and five on the 44-yard line following Pittsenbarger’s kickoff return and a quick pass from Nappe to Munsterman.
On the following play, the ball was handed off from Nappe to Luke Othic to Pittsenbarger who followed his blockers through the Crusaders’ defense and down to the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown run.
With 11:03 left in the second quarter, the Tigers got on the board with Helias still in the lead 21-7.
After the Crusaders returned the kickoff and made a quick passing play, Helias was past the 30-yard line when the player was brought down.
Warrensburg received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, putting the Crusaders first and 10 on the 46-yard line.
Before the next play could take place, a false start penalty was called on the Crusaders, putting the team first and 15 on the 41-yard line.
After a few plays, the Crusaders had advanced to the 22-yard line and were second and 11.
On the next play, with 8:44 left in the first half, the Crusaders made a 23-yard passing touchdown to bring the score to 28-7.
With Warrensburg in possession, the Tigers found themselves third and nine on the 21-yard line.
Nappe made a pass to Copper Berry, but the ball popped out of his hands and was recovered by the Crusaders, resulting in another interception.
On the next play, a pass by the Crusaders brought the team to the four-yard line.
The Tigers defense held the Crusaders off for the next couple of plays before the Crusaders ran the ball in for another touchdown, bringing the score to 35-7 with 5:59 left in the game.
Following the next kickoff, the Tigers were first and 10 on the 13-yard line.
On the next play, Nappe handed the ball off to Pittsenbarger and then to Greg Smith, who was brought down within the Tigers’ five-yard line.
With the Tigers second and 20 on their three-yard line, Othic broke through the Crusaders’ defense for a nine-yard run to put some distance between the Tigers and their end zone.
On the Tigers’ third down, an incomplete pass was made from Nappe to Smith, but a pass interference penalty was called on Helias, putting the Tigers first and 10 on the 26-yard line.
An 18-yard pass from Nappe to Berry was completed on the next play, but the Tigers gained an additional 15 yards after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Helias for taunting.
On the next play, Warrensburg received a penalty for holding.
With the Tigers first and 27 on the 43-yard line, a high snap went over Nappe’s head.
Nappe recovered the ball and made a throw intended for Munsterman, but it was intercepted.
With 4:04 left in the first half, Helias took possession at the 45-yard line.
After completing a five-yard run, the Crusaders made a 40-yard shovel pass touchdown to bring the score to 42-7.
On Warrensburg’s next possession, they got to their fourth down and punted to Helias.
With the Crusaders first and 10 on the 45-yard line, a 45-yard touchdown pass extended Helias’ lead to 49-7 with 1:28 left in the first half.
With just over a minute left in the third quarter, the Tigers were first and 10 on the 10-yard line.
Othic nearly ran the ball into the end zone on the next play, being brought down at the one-yard line.
After losing two yards on a running play, the third quarter came to an end and the Tigers found themselves fourth and goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
After lining up on the three-yard line, a high snap to Nappe resulted in the ball bouncing out of his hands and being recovered by the Crusaders.
The Crusaders advanced to the 44-yard line, but the Tigers’ defense brought Helias to its fourth down and they decided to punt.
After two completed passes from Nappe to Pittsenbarger and one completed pass from Nappe to Munsterman, the Tigers were second and one on the 15-yard line.
With 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, Othic ran the ball up the middle into the end zone to score the final touchdown of the game.
Helias bested Warrensburg with a final score of 49-14.
“Our kids played hard throughout the game,” Warrensburg head coach Chris Cavanah said. “We put ourselves in some tough positions early on that created a hole that we were not able to climb out of.”
Following the Tigers’ loss, Cavanah told the team in its huddle after the game that rather than being upset over the night’s loss, they should be proud of everything they accomplished up to that point.
“I told our kids that I was proud of them and that they had a great season,” Cavanah said. “We went 8-2, have been ranked in the top 10 in the state for the past five weeks, beat Smith-Cotton to keep the Silver Tiger, beat the No. 4 team in the state on the road in the district semi-final and left it all on the field in our last game. There is nothing to hang their heads about.”
Cavanah said over the course of the season, the team saw big improvements to its offensive game.
“In the second half of the season our passing game really became a great weapon for us and it really opened up our offense,” Cavanah said.
Key players for the Tigers this season included Nappe: 2,698 total yards, 1,966 passing yards with 23 passing touchdowns and 732 rushing yards with 13 rushing touchdowns; Pittsenbarger: 1,216 total yards, 737 receiving yards and 479 rushing yards; Connor Wyatt: 150 total tackles; and Chase Rylander: 150 total tackles.
