WARRENSBURG ─ Warrensburg senior Hayden Vernon was the lone Tiger participating in the state swim meet Saturday, Nov. 14, in St. Peters.
Veron placed 20th in the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:08.95
Vernon’s seeded time was 2:10.64, which allowed him to qualify for state.
At his state performance, he shaved more than a second off of his seeded time.
Warrensburg head coach Annie Lovercamp said she was impressed with Vernon’s performance as he was able to cut time despite the season’s challenges.
Lovercamp also said had the team’s season not been impacted by COVID-19, she believes Warrensburg could have qualified all three of its relay teams and several individuals to the state tournament.
Lovercamp said the 2020-21 team worked hard to beat their personal best times over the season, with many swimmers taking the time to practice on their own when they couldn’t practice with the whole team due to COVID-19.
Lovercamp added that seniors Jack Proffit, David Taylor and Vernon; juniors Justin Terrell and Christian Lockard; and freshman Blake McBride received MRVC All-Conference academic awards.
