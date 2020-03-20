WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg tennis will look to fill four of its varsity singles spots from the 2019 season in 2020.
Warrensburg went 13-1 last season with its lone loss to Thomas Jefferson Independent in postseason play to end its season.
Warrensburg will look to senior, and two-time state qualifier, Cory Conley to help lead the team in 2020.
“He is going to be a leader and he is already setting himself up to be that leader of the team,” Warrensburg coach Scott Maple said. “He has worked hard and has hardware to show for it.”
Conley has played at the varsity level in his first three high school seasons.
“My expectations are whatever he wants,” Maple said. “His expectations are to make it back to state this year. We are going to try and do whatever we can to make that happen.”
Conley said he is unsure how he would like to make a return trip to state this year, whether that be in singles or doubles action.
“Two years I have taken the singles route to state and I am kind of planning on wanting to take somebody else with me for doubles this year,” Conley said.
Conley finished sixth in singles in 2019 and eighth in singles action in 2018.
In 2019 Conley became the first boys tennis player to earn multiple all-state honors.
“Would be nice if he brought someone along with him this year,” Maple said.
As for the rest of the team, Warrensburg lost three regular varsity singles players to graduation in 2019 and one to moving out of the district.
From 2019, Sungwon Cho at No. 2, Brock Hepler at No. 3 and Jacob Christopher at No. 5 all graduated while Will Adcock at No. 6 moved out of the district.
Warrensburg does return Conley, who moved into the No. 1 role last year, Cole Hoskins who played at No. 4, Jack Renfrow who was a regular sub at No. 6 and Alex Marks who played at the No. 2 doubles spot.
With the turnover, Warrensburg will have a number of new varsity faces in 2020.
“We do not have an outlook yet,” Maple said on March 4, the third day of practice. “We have a lot of players on the team and most of them are new, including filling some varsity spots.”
Maple said the team worked to define its season in the first few weeks of practice.
“I think we are needing to redefine what it means to be a tennis player and the effort that it takes to be a tennis player,” Maple said.
Conley said he hopes to help grow the younger players since he once was in their spot, a new-to-tennis player as a freshman.
“I am just trying to give them some motivation to see like what I did when I put my mind to it,” Conley said.
SCHEDULE
This schedule is schedule is condensed and subject to change due to recent school closures in response the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.
April 7, Odessa, 4:30 p.m.
April 8, at Lafayette County, 4:30 p.m.
April 9, Excelsior Springs, 4:30 p.m.
April 14, Harrisonville, 4:30 p.m.
April 16, Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
April 20, at Odessa, 4:30 p.m.
April 21, at Excelsior Springs, 4:30 p.m.
April 28, Smith-Cotton, 4:30 p.m
April 29, Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
May 1, Tournament at Blue Springs, 8 a.m.
May 5, Boonville, 4:30 p.m.
May 6, Tournament, 9 a.m.
ROSTER
Seniors
Kaden Callahan
Mark Voskovitch
Alexander Marks
Cory Conley
Juniors
Austin Rooks
Nolan Robinson
Nathan Larimore
Colvin Hoskins
Tommy Hong
Sophomores
Riley Vaughn
Gabriel Reynolds
Evan Rice
Jack Renfrow
Cooper Meldrem
Casey McBride
Trevor Martin
Nolan Kennedy
Ian Henry
Evan Harris
Freshmen
Cameron King
Brandon Ward
Joshua Smedley
Seth McBride
Hereon Kim
Qi Huang
Khiari Grewal
Lord Franklin
Douglas Crawford
Samuel Corbin-Seaton
Easton Burchard
COACHES
Head coach: Scott Maple
Assistant coach: Heather Conley
Assistant coach: Alyssa Fox
