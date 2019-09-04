Warrensburg tennis wins season-opener

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg tennis picked up an 8-1 win over Odessa to begin the season on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at home.
The Lady Tigers swept the doubles portion of the match.
No. 1 doubles seniors Rachel Beymer and Sadie Misner along with No. 2 doubles Brooke Barker and Morgan Starbuck both won 8-6 matches.
The No. 3 doubles team of Jessica Snare and Ryllee Rousseau swept the No. 3 Lady Bulldogs team 8-0.
At the No. 1 singles spot, Beymer battled for an 8-6 win. Snare secured an 8-2 win at the No. 4 spot. No. 3 singles Barker and No. 6 singles Ellie Gostomski both produced 8-3 wins. Starbuck notched a 8-6 win at the No. 5 spot.
Misner lost her No. 2 singles match 8-4.
Warrensburg hosts Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 5.
