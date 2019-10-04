WARRENSBURG – Warrensburg ran away with the Missouri River Valley Conference singles and doubles tournament on Thursday, Oct. 4, claiming three singles championships, a doubles championship and the overall team title with 37 points.
Warrensburg medaled in eight of the nine events.
“We definitely peaked at the end of the season, which we like to do,” Warrensburg coach Ellie Liebnitz said.
The Lady Tigers No. 2 doubles team of Jessica Snare and Sadie Misner, the top seeded team in the bracket, went 3-0 on the day, beating Knob Noster’s No. 2 team 8-2 in the championship match to claim the Lady Tiger’s lone doubles championship.
Snare and Misner gave up just two sets on the day, winning both their opening and semifinal matches 8-0.
Snare wasn’t done adding to her title haul, winning the No. 3 singles bracket as well. The sophomore cruised to an 8-0 in her opening match, won her semifinal match 8-5 then took down Harrisonville’s Morgan Evans 8-4 to win the championship.. Evans beat Snare 8-4 last week in the regular season meeting between the two teams.
“We had a lot of girls beat teams and opponents that we lost to in the regular season, so that we really exciting,” Liebnitz said.
Misner reached the finals of the No. 2 singles bracket with an 8-5 win in the semifinals, then lost 8-5 in the championship game.
Warrensburg’s Gostomski battled to an 9-7 win in the championship game of the No. 6 single bracket after cruising to back-to-back 8-1 win to reach the finals.
No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Beymer and Brooke Barker were knocked off by Knob Noster in the semifinals 8-3 and finished fourth after losing 8-4 in the third place match.
Barker captured Warrensburg’s third individual title of the afternoon, losing just one set in three matches. The senior swept her championship match with Knob Noster’s Madison Eccleton 8-0.
Beymer lost her opening round match-up in the No. 1 singles bracket.
No. 3 doubles Morgan Starbuck and Ryllee Rouseau finished third after beating Higginsville 8-2 in the third place match. The duo won their opening match 8-3 over Odessa, then lost 8-6 to eventual-champion Harrisonville 8-6 in the semifinals.
Starbuck finished runner-up in the No. 5 singles bracket, reaching the finals with an 8-3 win in her opening match and a 8-4 win in the semifinals. The senior came out on the losing end of a 9-7 battle in the championship
Warrensburg begins district play on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The Lady Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the Class 1 District 13 bracket and will face the winner of No. 3 Boonville and No. 6 Odessa.
