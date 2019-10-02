Warrensburg softball, volleyball and tennis all picked up wins on Tuesday, Oct. 1
Softball: Warrensburg 11, Odessa 6
Warrensburg softball picked up a home conference win on Tuesday defeating Odessa 11-6 for its fourth win in a row.
Odessa did not trail in the game until Warrensburg plated three runs in the fourth and never looked back.
Warrensburg trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Sammy Fatka delivered the knockout punch with a three-run homer in the inning to secure the lead Warrensburg would not lose.
After taking the lead in the bottom half of the inning, Warrensburg scored seven runs over the final two innings to set the final score.
Each team notched 10 hits.
Molly Nicas led the Lady Tigers with three hits.
Emma Kreisel picked up the win for Warrensburg in the circle.
She lasted all seven innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs while striking out four and walking one.
Tennis: Warrensburg 9, Excelsior Springs 0
Warrensburg tennis completed the regular season sweep of Excelsior Springs defeating the home squad 9-0 on Tuesday.
This was the second 9-0 win over Excelsior Springs this season.
The win moved Warrensburg to 9-1 on the season and 6-0 in Missouri River Valley Conference West Play.
Volleyball: Warrensburg 2, Pleasant Hill 1
It took all three sets to determine a winner on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill.
Warrensburg used a 25-23 win in the third set to seal the victory.
Warrensburg is now 8-4 on the year.
