Warrensburg edged out a conference win over Harrisonville 5-4 on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Beymer and Brooke Braker and No. 2 team of Sadie Misner and Jessica Snare each picked up wins. The No. 1 squad won 8-4 while the No. 2 team notched a 8-2 win.
The Lady Tigers got a boast out of the bottom half of their singles line-up as No. 4 Barker, No. 5 Morgan Starbuck and No. 6 Ellie Gostomski all secured wins to claim the match.
Barker won 8-3, Starbuck 8-1 and Gostomski 8-6.
