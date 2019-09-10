Warrensburg tennis secured a 6-3 win over Higginsville on Monday, Sept. 9.
The Lady Tigers got a boast out the bottom half of its singles line-up to earn the victory as No. 4 Jessica Snare and No. 6 Ellie Gostomski picked up 8-1 wins. No. 5 Morgan Starbuck battled to the wire to beat the Huskers’ Alexis Hill 9-8 (9-7).
Warrensburg swept the doubles portion with No. 2 doubles Brooke Barker and Starbuck and No. 3 doubles Snare and Ryllee Rouseau winning 8-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Beymar and Sadie Misner put together an 8-4 win.
