Warrensburg tennis picks up three more wins

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg girls tennis is currently on a strong winning streak as they followed up their first win of the season at Center with three straight winning games.
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Lady Tigers faced off against Clinton, winning the game 7-2.
In the individual matches, No. 1 Jessica Snare, No. 3 Raegan Horn, No. 4 Sydni Sabas and No. 6 Jordan Wittmaier won their matchups.
Snare won 8-4, Horn 8-1, Sabas 8-1 and Wittmaier 8-0.
Warrensburg won each doubles matchup as the No. 1 doubles team of Snare and Sabas won 8-5, No. 2 doubles team of Ellie Gostomski and Horn 8-1 and No. 3 doubles team of Ashlea Martin and Wittmaier 8-4.
Warrensburg was back on the court Tuesday, Sept. 15, to play a double header against Center and Harrisonville.
Because Warrensburg hosted a double header, the teams only played until there was an overall match winner, which was first to 5 matches total.
Against Center, the Lady Tigers won 6-0.
Warrensburg swept Center in the individual matches as No. 1 Snare, No. 2 Gostomski, No. 3 Horn, No. 4 Sabas, No. 5 Martin and No. 6 Wittmaier won their matchups.
Snare won 6-0, Gostomski 6-0, Horn 6-0, Sabas 6-4, Martin 6-0 and Wittmaier 6-0.
Warrensburg got its second win of they day as they defeated Harrisonville 5-1.
In the individual matches, No. 1 Snare, No. 3 Horn, No. 4 Sabas, No. 5 Martin and No. 6 Wittmaier won their matchups.
Snare won 6-1, Horn 6-3, Sabas 6-3, Martin 6-2 and Wittmaier 6-0.
