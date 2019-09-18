Warrensburg tennis edged out Harrisonville 5-4 on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The Wildcats took two out of three of the doubles matches with Brooke Barker and Morgan Starbuck clutching a 9-8 (7-3) win in the No. 3 doubles spot.
The Lady Tigers would need the one doubles win as they picked up four singles wins.
No. 1 Rachel Beymer secured an 8-1 win while Sadie Misner swept the No. 2 singles match 8-0.
Barker picked up an 8-1 win at the No. 4 spot and No. 6 Ellie Gostomski finished off the win with an 8-4 victory.
