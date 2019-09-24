Warrensburg tennis secured a 6-3 win over Smith-Cotton on Monday, Sept. 23.
Warrensburg took two out of three of the doubles matches.
No. 2 Jessica Snare and Sadie Misner produced an 8-6 win while No. 3 Morgan Starbuck and Ellie Gostomski won 8-4.
Gostomski swept through her No. 6 singles match 8-0 while Misner won her No. 2 singles match 8-1.
Snare, at the No. 3 spot, and Starbuck, at the No. 5 spot, both won 8-5 in singles play.
The No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Beymer and Brooke Barker lost 8-4 and both lost their singles matches - Beyer 8-2 at the No. 1 spot and Barker 8-3 at the No. 4 spot.
