Warrensburg tennis secured a 6-3 win over Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The Lady Tigers secure five wins in singles play. No. 1 Rachel Beymer picked up an 8-0 sweep. No. 2 Sadie Misner won her first singles match of the year 8-4. Brook Barker came away with an 8-3 win at the No. 3 spot.
No. 4 Jessica Snare yield just a single game in an 8-1 win while No. 5 Ellie Gostomski held on for an 8-5 win.
The Lady Tigers No. 3 doubles team of Snare and Ryllee Rousseau were the only duo to come away with a win, 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.