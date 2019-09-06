Tennis Graphic
Warrensburg tennis secured a 6-3 win over Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Lady Tigers secure five wins in singles play. No. 1 Rachel Beymer picked up an 8-0 sweep. No. 2 Sadie Misner won her first singles match of the year 8-4. Brook Barker came away with an 8-3 win at the No. 3 spot.

No. 4 Jessica Snare yield just a single game in an 8-1 win while No. 5 Ellie Gostomski held on for an 8-5 win.

The Lady Tigers No. 3 doubles team of Snare and Ryllee Rousseau were the only duo to come away with a win, 8-6.

