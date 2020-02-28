Warrensburg clinched a share of the MRVC West crown with a 53-37 win over Pleasant Hill on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Pleasant Hill started out hot, staking out an 11-9 lead.
The Roosters didn’t have an answer for Cooper Berry in the second quarter as the junior scored eight of his 16 points in the second frame.
Eli Nappe, who finished with 10 points, sent Warrensburg into the intermission with a 26-24 advantage with a bucket at the horn.
Warrensburg clamped down defensively in the second half, holding Pleasant Hill to just 13 points after halftime.
The Roosters mustered just four points in the third quarter as the Tigers extended their halftime lead to 39-28 with Berry hitting a shot at the buzzer to seal the double-digit lead - Warrensburg has hit five last second shots in the last two games.
Warrensburg iced the game away at the free-throw line in the final quarter with Brooks Baldwin notching four of his 12 points on the night at the charity stripe.
The Tigers celebrated their co-MRVC West title when they returned home, cutting down the nets in their home gym.
Warrensburg takes on No. 5 seed Harrisonville at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, in the opening round of district play.
