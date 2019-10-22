Warrensburg soccer secured a road win in penalty kicks on Monday, Oct. 21, beating Knob Noster 3-3 (4-3).
The two teams combined for five goals in the second after Panthers lead 1-0 at halftime.
The Tigers got goals from Joe Stewart, Carter Bell and Tyler Adams while Carter Rhodehouse scored both goals in the second half for the Panthers.
Knob Noster led 3-2 with under a minute to play when Warrensburg scored off a corner kick to force overtime.
The two extra periods went without a goal, forcing penalty kicks.
Miklo Rietbrock, Partick Parteem, Ryan Russell and Zach Reed all coverted their penalty kicks to give Warrensburg its fifth win of the year, 5-14-1.
Knob Noster falls to 6-12 with the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.