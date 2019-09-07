MARSHALL - Warrensburg took care of its business in Marshall on Friday, Sept. 6, rolling to a 44-6 win over the Owls.
“I thought we played a much better game in all three phases than we did last week,” Warrensburg coach Chris Cavanah said. “Drastic improvements by our offense to really clean things up.”
Warrensburg’s opening drive stalled out at midfield, forcing the first of just two punts all night, before the flood gates opened up.
Shelby Pittsenbarger got the Tigers on the board with a six-yard touchdown run, finishing off a drive that featured a 50-yard run by the junior to set up the score.
The next drive, senior running back Miles Moore took the first play 65-yards unscathed for a 14-0 lead at the four minutes, 39 seconds mark of the first quarter.
“Just did a much better job offensively running the football, getting our block assignments,” Cavanah said.
Marshall looked poised to make it a game after Moore’s touchdown, but a turnover on down by the Tigers defense ended the Owls best look at breaking through the first-team defense.
Warrensburg found the end zone again 38 seconds into the second quarter with junior quarterback Eli Nappe hitting Pittsenbarger on an 18-yard slant for a 21-0 lead.
Junior Chase Rylander became the third Tiger to hit pay dirt, pounding in a one-yard run to extend the lead to 28-0 with 4:30 left in the half.
The Tigers packed two more scores in the final five minutes of the half.
Moore picked off Marshall quarterback Ben Haug at the Tiger 30-yard line and returned the ball back to the five yard line. The senior, who tallied 140 yards on nine carries, finished off the touchdown he set up with a five-yard scamper.
The senior back set up the final touchdown of the night for Warrensburg as the Tigers got the ball back with 1:32 left in the half. Moore hauled in a pass from Nappe and took it 60 yards to the three-yard line. Nappe capped off the half with a one-yard run to set the halftime score at 42-0.
With a comfortable lead, Warrensburg rested most of its starters in the second half, leading to the Owls lone score of the night - a 27-yard pass by Haug to Jace Lance. A missed extra point left Warrensburg leading 42-6.
“Our first-team defense has given up seven points in two weeks,” Cavanah said. “A great job by our guys.”
The second unit made up for losing the shutout in the fourth quarter, backing the Owls up into a 4th and 43 situation at their own two-yard line. Junior Ashton Zeikle came through on the punt attempt, blocking the punt out the back of the end zone for a safety.
Warrensburg racked up 460 yards of total offense, rushing for 354 yards and throwing for 106.
Moore finished his night with 200 yards of total offense, rushing for 140 yards and two scores to go along with one reception for 60 yards while also hauling in two interceptions. Rylander took the bulk of the second half carries, amassing 74 yards on nine touches and a touchdown. Pittsenbarger found the end zone once on the ground with 62 yards on five carries and once on his one reception for 18 yards.
Now, the Tigers attention turns to their eastern rival, welcoming Smith-Cotton to Walton Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13 for the Silver Tiger showdown.
“The Silver Tigers is up for grabs this week,” Cavanah said. “We’ve got have a focused week starting on Monday. Smith-Cotton is coming to our house and it’s a big game, it’s not going to easy. They are going to be ready for us and we have to be ready for them.”
Kickoff for the rivalry match-up is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.