WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg boys swimming hosted its first home meet of the season during the team's Senior Night Oct. 6 at the Warrensburg Community Center, placing second out of five teams.
Warrensburg finished the meet with a combined team score of 77.
Blue Spring finished in first with a team score of 127 while Lincoln College Preparatory Academy rounded out the top three teams with a score of 21.
In the 200-yard medley relay, the relay team of Ryan Sheets, David Taylor, Jack Proffit and Hayden Vernon placed second with a time of 1:58.40.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Taylor and Reese Tayloe nabbed the second and third place finishes respectively, with times of 2:11.30 and 2:23.88.
Vernon placed first in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.25.
Sheets secured a first place finish in the open 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.16.
In the 100 yard butterfly, Proffit placed fourth with a time of 1:17.54.
In the 100 yard freestyle, Sheets placed first with a time of 54.85 and Tayloe placed third with a time of 59.21.
The relay team of Michael Hart, Austin Rooks, Carl Kegley and Tayloe finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:01.35.
Blake McBride finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.04.
In the 100 yard breaststroke, Vernon placed second with a time of 1:09.00 and Taylor placed fourth with a time of 1:20.00.
In the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the relay team of Sheets, Vernon, Tayloe and Proffit placed second with a time of 3:57.59 while the relay team of Taylor, Riley Moore, Kegley and McBride placed fourth with a time of 4:37.26.
Following the meet, head coach Annie Lovercamp gave each senior gifts to celebrate their time on the team before the seniors lined up to take a dive into the pool together.
