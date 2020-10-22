Warrensburg swim team competes in Smith-Cotton invitational

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg swim team traveled to Sedalia for the Smith-Cotton Joe Arbisi Tiger Invitational Saturday, Oct. 17, placing seventh out of 10 teams with a combined score of 170.
Rockhurst finished first in the competition with a team score of 343.
The first event of the invitational was the 200-yard medley relay.
Warrensburg placed third in the event with the relay team of Ryan Sheets, Justin Terrell, Christian Lockard and Hayden Vernon finishing with a time of 1:51.68.
David Taylor finished with the top score for Warrensburg in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.06.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Vernon placed fourth with a time of 2:15.80.
Sheets finished with the top score for Warrensburg in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 10th place with a time of 24.59.
Lockard placed 12th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.35.
Reese Tayloe finished with Warrensburg's top score in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in eighth place with a time of 57.42.
The Warrensburg relay team placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:46.56.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Sheets finished with Warrensburg's score, placing fifth with a time of 1:03.35.
Vernon finished with Warrensburg's top score in the 100-yard breaststroke, placing sixth with a time of 1;10.37.
In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Warrensburg relay team finished fifth with a time of 4:00.26.
