Warrensburg swim finished third at its meet on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Blue Springs.
The Tigers compiled 258 points, trailing Rock Bridge and Blue Springs in the standings.
Warrensburg’s 200-yard medley relay team of Ryan Sheets, Zac Elliot, Chirstian Lockard and Hayden Vernon put together a time of 1:54.96 to finish third and make the state consideration cut line.
Vernon and Elliot both also claimed a third place finish individually.
Vernon finished the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.90 while Elliott clocked a time of 2:21.20 in the 200-yard intermediate.
Warrensburg’s 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Vernon, Lockard, Elliot and Reece Tayloe took fourth with a time of 1:44.34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.