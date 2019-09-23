Warrensburg swim finishes 13th at NKCSD Invitational

GLADSTONE - Warrensburg swimming finished in a tie for 13th at the North Kansas City School District Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The Tigers scored 51 points and tied with Savannah.
Senior Zac Elliot was the lone Tiger to swim in the A-finals on Saturday, finishing seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.81.
Elliot also made the second day of racing in the 100-yard freestyle, taking 18th with a time of 53.49.
The 200-yard medley relay team - Hayden Vernon, Christian Lockard, Noah Lipham and Elliott - finished third in the B-final and took 11th overall with a time of 1:55.42.
Vernon’s best individual placement of the day came in the 500-yad freestyle, taking 11th in 5:36.66. He also finished 19th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.44
Lockard took 18th as individual in the 200 yard intermediate in a time of 2:22.80.
The 200-yard freestyle squad of Ben Shaffer, Jack Proffit, David Taylor and Elliott claimed a time of 1:47.87 to take 13th place overall.
The 400-yard freestyle team - Lockard, Proffit, Taylor and Vernon - wrapped up the day with an 11th place finish in a time of 3:58.41.
